916 w green street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed stainless steel bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

RENT TO OWN 5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Property Id: 286454



RENT TO OWN: ONLY APPLICANTS CONSIDERED WILL BE THOSE LOOKING TO PURCHASE

View for more info http://www.916wgreenstreet.com/

Located in the Allen Town, this stunning home boasts 5 spacious bedrooms with oversized efficiency windows that let in alot of natural light. Many modern, unique and high-end finishes such as exposed brick in the living room with simulated hardwood flooring throughout, custom ceramic simulated wood tiling in the elegant kitchens with Granite stone counter tops, and Stainless steel appliances. The amount of detailing that has been given to the finishes truly bring this property to life. The bathroom is completely custom, with beautifully designed tiles, European vanities, glass enclosures, and many other features. Other values include: security camera system, video intercom. Finally you have the Private backyard that can be used for grilling and small family get together. This Home is perfect for the growing family! Come tour today! Virtual open houses available

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286454

Property Id 286454



(RLNE5804510)