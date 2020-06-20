All apartments in Allentown
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

916 w green street

916 West Green Street · (215) 584-4974
Location

916 West Green Street, Allentown, PA 18102
8th Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 1 bath, $625 · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1 Bath · 1672 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
RENT TO OWN 5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Property Id: 286454

RENT TO OWN: ONLY APPLICANTS CONSIDERED WILL BE THOSE LOOKING TO PURCHASE
View for more info http://www.916wgreenstreet.com/
Located in the Allen Town, this stunning home boasts 5 spacious bedrooms with oversized efficiency windows that let in alot of natural light. Many modern, unique and high-end finishes such as exposed brick in the living room with simulated hardwood flooring throughout, custom ceramic simulated wood tiling in the elegant kitchens with Granite stone counter tops, and Stainless steel appliances. The amount of detailing that has been given to the finishes truly bring this property to life. The bathroom is completely custom, with beautifully designed tiles, European vanities, glass enclosures, and many other features. Other values include: security camera system, video intercom. Finally you have the Private backyard that can be used for grilling and small family get together. This Home is perfect for the growing family! Come tour today! Virtual open houses available
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286454
Property Id 286454

(RLNE5804510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 w green street have any available units?
916 w green street has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 916 w green street have?
Some of 916 w green street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 w green street currently offering any rent specials?
916 w green street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 w green street pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 w green street is pet friendly.
Does 916 w green street offer parking?
No, 916 w green street does not offer parking.
Does 916 w green street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 w green street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 w green street have a pool?
No, 916 w green street does not have a pool.
Does 916 w green street have accessible units?
No, 916 w green street does not have accessible units.
Does 916 w green street have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 w green street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 w green street have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 w green street does not have units with air conditioning.
