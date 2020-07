Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry internet access

This 2 bedroom loft unit / work space is the perfect place for the modern eye to call home. The unique accents including exposed trusses and original levers add so much character to this unit.

Get creative with the spacious layout and open floor plans and add your own touches to this gem. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upscale Cabinets w/Stainless Light Fixtures. Full Bath Featuring Corian Counter tops, Top Quality Fixtures & Lighting. Whisper Quiet Climate Controls w/ Full Air Conditioning & Heat.

Second bedroom loft can be used as a den/office so you can easily set up working from home!!

Enjoy beautiful views from your over sized windows as the sun greets you every morning.

You'll love it at The Farr Lofts.

Check us out at www.FarrLofts.com for more information.

The Far Lofts is a Boutique Luxury Apartment community situated within the roaring 20's revival building that began as headquarters for shoe magnate Harvey Farr. The Farr Lofts were created for those who embrace the diverse dynamic of life in an exciting urban environment. Contemporary yet classic, these fresh living spaces offer a rare hybrid of luxurious living spliced onto Revival-era architecture and accented throughout with the texture of time.



Ultra-Secure Electronic Building Access System

Close proximity to City Nightlife and Fine Dining