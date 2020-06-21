All apartments in Allentown
739 Hamilton Street - 207
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:20 AM

739 Hamilton Street - 207

739 Hamilton Street · No Longer Available
Location

739 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18101
Downtown Allentown

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
This 2 bedroom loft unit is the perfect place for the modern eye to call home. The loft space is PERFECT for your work from home office. The beautiful arc windows, exclusive to the second-floor apartments, add to the unique character and design of this loft. Sunlight is in abundance. Get creative with the spacious layout and open floor plans and add your own touches to this gem. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upscale Cabinets w/Stainless Light Fixtures. Full Bath Featuring Corian Countertops, Top Quality Fixtures & Lighting. Whisper Quiet Climate Controls w/ Full Air Conditioning & Heat. The second bedroom loft can be used as a den/office.
Enjoy beautiful views from your oversized windows as the sun greets you every morning.
You'll love it at The Farr Lofts.
Check us out at www.FarrLofts.com for more information.
The Far Lofts is a Boutique Luxury Apartment community situated within the roaring 20's revival building that began as headquarters for shoe magnate Harvey Farr. The Farr Lofts were created for those who embrace the diverse dynamic of life in an exciting urban environment. Contemporary yet classic, these fresh living spaces offer a rare hybrid of luxurious living spliced onto Revival-era architecture and accented throughout with the texture of time.

Ultra-Secure Electronic Building Access System
Close proximity to City Nightlife and Fine Dining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Hamilton Street - 207 have any available units?
739 Hamilton Street - 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allentown, PA.
What amenities does 739 Hamilton Street - 207 have?
Some of 739 Hamilton Street - 207's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 Hamilton Street - 207 currently offering any rent specials?
739 Hamilton Street - 207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Hamilton Street - 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 739 Hamilton Street - 207 is pet friendly.
Does 739 Hamilton Street - 207 offer parking?
No, 739 Hamilton Street - 207 does not offer parking.
Does 739 Hamilton Street - 207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 Hamilton Street - 207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Hamilton Street - 207 have a pool?
No, 739 Hamilton Street - 207 does not have a pool.
Does 739 Hamilton Street - 207 have accessible units?
No, 739 Hamilton Street - 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Hamilton Street - 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 Hamilton Street - 207 has units with dishwashers.
Does 739 Hamilton Street - 207 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 739 Hamilton Street - 207 has units with air conditioning.
