739 Hamilton Street - 207

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry internet access

This 2 bedroom loft unit is the perfect place for the modern eye to call home. The loft space is PERFECT for your work from home office. The beautiful arc windows, exclusive to the second-floor apartments, add to the unique character and design of this loft. Sunlight is in abundance. Get creative with the spacious layout and open floor plans and add your own touches to this gem. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upscale Cabinets w/Stainless Light Fixtures. Full Bath Featuring Corian Countertops, Top Quality Fixtures & Lighting. Whisper Quiet Climate Controls w/ Full Air Conditioning & Heat. The second bedroom loft can be used as a den/office.

Enjoy beautiful views from your oversized windows as the sun greets you every morning.

You'll love it at The Farr Lofts.

Check us out at www.FarrLofts.com for more information.

The Far Lofts is a Boutique Luxury Apartment community situated within the roaring 20's revival building that began as headquarters for shoe magnate Harvey Farr. The Farr Lofts were created for those who embrace the diverse dynamic of life in an exciting urban environment. Contemporary yet classic, these fresh living spaces offer a rare hybrid of luxurious living spliced onto Revival-era architecture and accented throughout with the texture of time.



Ultra-Secure Electronic Building Access System

Close proximity to City Nightlife and Fine Dining