625 Oak St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

625 Oak St

625 Oak Street · (610) 776-4152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

625 Oak Street, Allentown, PA 18102
4 C's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1755 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townshouse - Property Id: 264235

Modern kitchen & bath, above range microwave, washer & dryer, $600 for a refrigerator, affordable gas heat & 1 parking spot! Landlord pays for sewer and trash. Tenant is responsible for water, heat, electric, and cable.
1 month security & first month rent due at lease signing. Applicants will low credit scores may be required to provide 1.5 month deposit and last month's rent. Qualifying applicants require stable income/employment history & no prior eviction history. Monthly rent may not exceed 32% of applicants' verifiable gross monthly income. Rental application for each occupant over age 18 will be required.
DO NOT apply unless invited to do so.
All initial viewings will be virtual. Only qualified applicants will be invited to view the property in person. All must wear masks and adhere to all state mandated Covid-19 prevention guidelines.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264235
Property Id 264235

(RLNE5877191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Oak St have any available units?
625 Oak St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 625 Oak St have?
Some of 625 Oak St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
625 Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Oak St pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Oak St is pet friendly.
Does 625 Oak St offer parking?
Yes, 625 Oak St offers parking.
Does 625 Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 Oak St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Oak St have a pool?
No, 625 Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 625 Oak St have accessible units?
No, 625 Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Oak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Oak St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Oak St have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Oak St does not have units with air conditioning.
