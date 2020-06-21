501 East Walnut Street Apt 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! It is a perfect spot for you to make home! Large master bedroom has full bathroom and large walk-in closet. Enjoy the spacious feel with beautiful outdoor balcony and views. Lots of storage space as well as a linen closet. Beautiful kitchen lots of cabinets and counter space and Dishwasher. Separate dinette area. Open living room with lots of sunlight from full porch sliding doors. Quality living for your family! Schedule your viewing today!

East Walnut Commons is a beautiful brick apartment community located in the wonderful East Allentown neighborhood - 5 minute drive to the downtown. It is steps from the Mosser Elementary School and down the block from East Side Reservoir Park. Close by to shopping and bus routes. Ample off-street parking for our residents in our private lot. Corner building allows unobstructed sunlight as well as quality of quiet living.