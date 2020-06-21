All apartments in Allentown
501 East Walnut Street Apt 7
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:20 AM

501 East Walnut Street Apt 7

501 East Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 East Walnut Street, Allentown, PA 18109
Keck Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! It is a perfect spot for you to make home! Large master bedroom has full bathroom and large walk-in closet. Enjoy the spacious feel with beautiful outdoor balcony and views. Lots of storage space as well as a linen closet. Beautiful kitchen lots of cabinets and counter space and Dishwasher. Separate dinette area. Open living room with lots of sunlight from full porch sliding doors. Quality living for your family! Schedule your viewing today!
East Walnut Commons is a beautiful brick apartment community located in the wonderful East Allentown neighborhood - 5 minute drive to the downtown. It is steps from the Mosser Elementary School and down the block from East Side Reservoir Park. Close by to shopping and bus routes. Ample off-street parking for our residents in our private lot. Corner building allows unobstructed sunlight as well as quality of quiet living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

