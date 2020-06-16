All apartments in Allentown
Find more places like 349 North 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allentown, PA
/
349 North 7th Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:38 PM

349 North 7th Street

349 North 7th Street · (646) 261-0061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Allentown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

349 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA 18102
4 C's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to Trogon - Here is a unique opportunity to reside in a tastefully FURNISHED PRIVATE ONE ROOM STUDIO APARTMENT (private bathroom, no kitchen) in this Luxury Apartment building, located in the heart of Allentown, within walking distance of the Hamilton Business District, PPL Center, Hockey Arena, Shopping, Dining, Museums, Art Galleries, Libraries and much more. This unit features new flooring, paint, lighting fixtures, a refrigerator and a microwave. We are committed to providing you with a high standard of quality living - you will not be disappointed. Owners are PA Licensed real estate agents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 North 7th Street have any available units?
349 North 7th Street has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 349 North 7th Street have?
Some of 349 North 7th Street's amenities include parking, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 North 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
349 North 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 North 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 349 North 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allentown.
Does 349 North 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 349 North 7th Street does offer parking.
Does 349 North 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 North 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 North 7th Street have a pool?
No, 349 North 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 349 North 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 349 North 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 349 North 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 North 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 North 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 North 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 349 North 7th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

STRATA
27 N 7th St
Allentown, PA 18101
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane
Allentown, PA 18104
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St
Allentown, PA 18104
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Hamilton Linden Gardens
2016 F W Linden St
Allentown, PA 18104
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E
Allentown, PA 18103
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St
Allentown, PA 18103
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St
Allentown, PA 18103

Similar Pages

Allentown 1 BedroomsAllentown 2 Bedrooms
Allentown Apartments with ParkingAllentown Dog Friendly Apartments
Allentown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PA
Easton, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PA
Phillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAGlenside, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Allentown

Apartments Near Colleges

Muhlenberg CollegeMoravian College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity