349 North 7th Street

Welcome to Trogon - Here is a unique opportunity to reside in a tastefully FURNISHED PRIVATE ONE ROOM STUDIO APARTMENT (private bathroom, no kitchen) in this Luxury Apartment building, located in the heart of Allentown, within walking distance of the Hamilton Business District, PPL Center, Hockey Arena, Shopping, Dining, Museums, Art Galleries, Libraries and much more. This unit features new flooring, paint, lighting fixtures, a refrigerator and a microwave. We are committed to providing you with a high standard of quality living - you will not be disappointed. Owners are PA Licensed real estate agents.