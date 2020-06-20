Ranch style bungalow on top of mountain. Back yard views of skylight below. This mountain top retreat minutes from major routes. Eat in kitchen, electric heat, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Tenant pays electric, water.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 29 East Eaton have any available units?
29 East Eaton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allentown, PA.
Is 29 East Eaton currently offering any rent specials?
29 East Eaton isn't currently offering any rent specials.