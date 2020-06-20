All apartments in Allentown
Allentown, PA
29 East Eaton
29 East Eaton

29 East Eaton Street · No Longer Available
Location

29 East Eaton Street, Allentown, PA 18103

Amenities

in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ranch style bungalow on top of mountain. Back yard views of skylight below. This mountain top retreat minutes from major routes. Eat in kitchen, electric heat, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Tenant pays electric, water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 East Eaton have any available units?
29 East Eaton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allentown, PA.
Is 29 East Eaton currently offering any rent specials?
29 East Eaton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 East Eaton pet-friendly?
No, 29 East Eaton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allentown.
Does 29 East Eaton offer parking?
No, 29 East Eaton does not offer parking.
Does 29 East Eaton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 East Eaton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 East Eaton have a pool?
No, 29 East Eaton does not have a pool.
Does 29 East Eaton have accessible units?
No, 29 East Eaton does not have accessible units.
Does 29 East Eaton have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 East Eaton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 East Eaton have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 East Eaton does not have units with air conditioning.
