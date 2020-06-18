1949 South 5th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

This luxurious, brand-new building consists of one or two bedroom units with a parking lot available for the in-house residents. Mountain View offers a chance at urban living with many restaurants, shopping centers, site-seeing etc. which are all walking or driving distance from the complex. This location is just a few miles from Downtown Allentown, Bethlehem City, Center Valley, Promenade Shops in Saucon Valley and Highway 78 & 22. Mountain View apartments provides granite countertops and stainless steel appliances which include stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator/freezer and a washer/dryer set-up is provided. Mountain View is a great opportunity to be enriched in the Lehigh Valley's luxurious lifestyle.