Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

1949 South 5th Street

1949 S 5th St · (610) 496-9147
Location

1949 S 5th St, Allentown, PA 18103
Mountainville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
This luxurious, brand-new building consists of one or two bedroom units with a parking lot available for the in-house residents. Mountain View offers a chance at urban living with many restaurants, shopping centers, site-seeing etc. which are all walking or driving distance from the complex. This location is just a few miles from Downtown Allentown, Bethlehem City, Center Valley, Promenade Shops in Saucon Valley and Highway 78 & 22. Mountain View apartments provides granite countertops and stainless steel appliances which include stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator/freezer and a washer/dryer set-up is provided. Mountain View is a great opportunity to be enriched in the Lehigh Valley's luxurious lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 South 5th Street have any available units?
1949 South 5th Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1949 South 5th Street have?
Some of 1949 South 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1949 South 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1949 South 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 South 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1949 South 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allentown.
Does 1949 South 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1949 South 5th Street does offer parking.
Does 1949 South 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1949 South 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 South 5th Street have a pool?
No, 1949 South 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1949 South 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1949 South 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 South 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1949 South 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1949 South 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1949 South 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
