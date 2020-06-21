144 North 7th Street - 3A

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful downtown 2 bedroom apartment is now available! Located in the heart of Allentown, this property is just steps away from shops, eateries and many other vibrant attractions including the PPL Center.



Large kitchen with island counter space. Full bathroom and in-unit washer dryer. Open Layout living area.



Schedule your viewing today!



Located in the heart of Allentown, and directly across the street from the Allentown LANTA Bus terminal!



This gorgeous four-story brick building features two glass store fronts on the first level. Directly above, set two residential wings of the building containing eight residential units.



The residential area of the property features one and two bedroom spacious, open-concept apartments. They have been recently remodeled to offer large, beautifully arranged kitchens with an island, which transitions into the living room space. All of the apartments offer hardwood flooring throughout with tons of closet space!



Leading a busy but cultured lifestyle will be simple when you live here. Shopping, restaurants and local transportation are all just steps away from your front door!



Owner pays: Water/Sewer and Trash

Tenant pays: Electric, Gas, Hot water