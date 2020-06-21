All apartments in Allentown
Allentown, PA
144 North 7th Street - 3A
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

144 North 7th Street - 3A

144 N 7th St · No Longer Available
Location

144 N 7th St, Allentown, PA 18101
4 C's

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful downtown 2 bedroom apartment is now available! Located in the heart of Allentown, this property is just steps away from shops, eateries and many other vibrant attractions including the PPL Center.

Large kitchen with island counter space. Full bathroom and in-unit washer dryer. Open Layout living area.

Schedule your viewing today!

Tenant Pays: Gas, Electric
Owner Pays: Cold Water, Sewer and Trash
Located in the heart of Allentown, and directly across the street from the Allentown LANTA Bus terminal!

This gorgeous four-story brick building features two glass store fronts on the first level. Directly above, set two residential wings of the building containing eight residential units.

The residential area of the property features one and two bedroom spacious, open-concept apartments. They have been recently remodeled to offer large, beautifully arranged kitchens with an island, which transitions into the living room space. All of the apartments offer hardwood flooring throughout with tons of closet space!

Leading a busy but cultured lifestyle will be simple when you live here. Shopping, restaurants and local transportation are all just steps away from your front door!

Owner pays: Water/Sewer and Trash
Tenant pays: Electric, Gas, Hot water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 North 7th Street - 3A have any available units?
144 North 7th Street - 3A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allentown, PA.
What amenities does 144 North 7th Street - 3A have?
Some of 144 North 7th Street - 3A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 North 7th Street - 3A currently offering any rent specials?
144 North 7th Street - 3A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 North 7th Street - 3A pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 North 7th Street - 3A is pet friendly.
Does 144 North 7th Street - 3A offer parking?
No, 144 North 7th Street - 3A does not offer parking.
Does 144 North 7th Street - 3A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 North 7th Street - 3A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 North 7th Street - 3A have a pool?
No, 144 North 7th Street - 3A does not have a pool.
Does 144 North 7th Street - 3A have accessible units?
No, 144 North 7th Street - 3A does not have accessible units.
Does 144 North 7th Street - 3A have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 North 7th Street - 3A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 North 7th Street - 3A have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 North 7th Street - 3A does not have units with air conditioning.
