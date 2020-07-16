All apartments in Allegheny County
Find more places like 7930 Thon Dr,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allegheny County, PA
/
7930 Thon Dr,
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:44 AM

7930 Thon Dr,

7930 Thon Drive · (412) 626-7655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7930 Thon Drive, Allegheny County, PA 15147
Verona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7930 Thon Dr, · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
concierge
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Available in Verona!!! - Available: NOW!

Move-in special! $100 off a month if a 2-year lease is signed for August 1st move in or $50 off a month if a 1-year lease is signed for August 1st move in!

Description:
This beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is just waiting for the perfect resident. Very clean with a beautiful yard to enjoy. A large & welcoming updated kitchen featuring newer cabinets. Also on the main floor is the living space & proper dining. On the 2nd floor, you will find 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The basement is unfinished providing additional storage, laundry hook-ups, and a half bath. One car internal garage. Great home looking for the perfect tenant. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood. Longer-term lease available! Offering $895 a month contingent upon a 24-month lease sign.

Close to restaurants, boutiques & shopping, parks, schools, famous Oakmont Bakery (yum!). Just a short drive to access Rt. 28 & I-376.

Call us for an appointment today! It looks even better in person!

Amenities:
Fridge, stove/oven (gas), washer/dryer hook-ups, 1 car internal garage, forced air gas heat, cable ready, carpeted & ceramic tile floors, yard

Also, enjoy our RPM resident rewards program! Our residents will receive a free Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant
- Extra utility service deposit equal to one month's rent required along with the security deposit.
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets. No deposit!
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income
- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

(RLNE4976747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7930 Thon Dr, have any available units?
7930 Thon Dr, has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7930 Thon Dr, have?
Some of 7930 Thon Dr,'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7930 Thon Dr, currently offering any rent specials?
7930 Thon Dr, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7930 Thon Dr, pet-friendly?
Yes, 7930 Thon Dr, is pet friendly.
Does 7930 Thon Dr, offer parking?
Yes, 7930 Thon Dr, offers parking.
Does 7930 Thon Dr, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7930 Thon Dr, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7930 Thon Dr, have a pool?
No, 7930 Thon Dr, does not have a pool.
Does 7930 Thon Dr, have accessible units?
No, 7930 Thon Dr, does not have accessible units.
Does 7930 Thon Dr, have units with dishwashers?
No, 7930 Thon Dr, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7930 Thon Dr, have units with air conditioning?
No, 7930 Thon Dr, does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7930 Thon Dr,?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
201 Stanwix
201 Stanwix St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr
Bethel Park, PA 15241
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr
South Park Township, PA 15129
Oak Hill
475 Garner Court
Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PAAmbridge, PAMcKeesport, PASwissvale, PA
Crafton, PABrentwood, PAAspinwall, PASharpsburg, PAWilkinsburg, PAMount Oliver, PAWashington, PASteubenville, OHUniontown, PANew Castle, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity