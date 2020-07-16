7930 Thon Dr,

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Available in Verona!!! - Available: NOW!



Move-in special! $100 off a month if a 2-year lease is signed for August 1st move in or $50 off a month if a 1-year lease is signed for August 1st move in!



Description:

This beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is just waiting for the perfect resident. Very clean with a beautiful yard to enjoy. A large & welcoming updated kitchen featuring newer cabinets. Also on the main floor is the living space & proper dining. On the 2nd floor, you will find 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The basement is unfinished providing additional storage, laundry hook-ups, and a half bath. One car internal garage. Great home looking for the perfect tenant. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood. Longer-term lease available! Offering $895 a month contingent upon a 24-month lease sign.



Close to restaurants, boutiques & shopping, parks, schools, famous Oakmont Bakery (yum!). Just a short drive to access Rt. 28 & I-376.



Call us for an appointment today! It looks even better in person!



Amenities:

Fridge, stove/oven (gas), washer/dryer hook-ups, 1 car internal garage, forced air gas heat, cable ready, carpeted & ceramic tile floors, yard



Also, enjoy our RPM resident rewards program! Our residents will receive a free Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.



Terms:

- Utilities paid by tenant

- Extra utility service deposit equal to one month's rent required along with the security deposit.

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets. No deposit!

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.



Income

- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



