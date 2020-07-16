142 Castle Dr

Amenities
Immediate occupancy! Sprawling 3 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath home! Large living room (19'x13') * formal dining room (14'x10') * updated, fully equipped kitchen w/granite countertops, newer appliances, ceramic tile floor (14'x10'), large master bedroom (14'x13') with full bath * second bedroom (15'x10') * third bedroom 11'x10') * updated full hall bath * lower level has huge family room (24'x13') with fireplace and half bath * mudroom/entry 8'x5' * covered rear patio overlooking awesome level fenced in yard * located on cul de sac * easy access to all main roads, restaurants, shopping, entertainment * tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal *