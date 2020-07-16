All apartments in Allegheny County
Last updated February 15 2020 at 10:11 AM

142 Castle Dr

142 Castle Drive · (412) 366-1600
Location

142 Castle Drive, Allegheny County, PA 15235

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immediate occupancy! Sprawling 3 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath home! Large living room (19'x13') * formal dining room (14'x10') * updated, fully equipped kitchen w/granite countertops, newer appliances, ceramic tile floor (14'x10'), large master bedroom (14'x13') with full bath * second bedroom (15'x10') * third bedroom 11'x10') * updated full hall bath * lower level has huge family room (24'x13') with fireplace and half bath * mudroom/entry 8'x5' * covered rear patio overlooking awesome level fenced in yard * located on cul de sac * easy access to all main roads, restaurants, shopping, entertainment * tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Castle Dr have any available units?
142 Castle Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 142 Castle Dr have?
Some of 142 Castle Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Castle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
142 Castle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Castle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 142 Castle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegheny County.
Does 142 Castle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 142 Castle Dr offers parking.
Does 142 Castle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Castle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Castle Dr have a pool?
No, 142 Castle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 142 Castle Dr have accessible units?
No, 142 Castle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Castle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Castle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Castle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Castle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
