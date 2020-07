Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel granite counters ice maker Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog grooming area dog park elevator gym game room parking playground pool putting green garage package receiving internet access

Your new home is waiting for you at The Kane Apartment Homes. Set against the rolling, green Pennsylvania hills, our newly built one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Aliquippa, PA, offer luxury apartment living in Hopewell Township. We offer six distinct floor plans, so you’re sure to find a home that fits your needs and your budget. Whether you’re a student at Robert Morris University, an employee at The Heritage Valley Health System, a growing family, or anyone in between, you’ll love your new apartment home at The Kane Apartment Homes