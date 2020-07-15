All apartments in Alburtis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:13 PM

108 South Main

108 S Main St · (484) 239-7060
Location

108 S Main St, Alburtis, PA 18011
Alburtis

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 B · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Located just South of Route 222 & Route 100, 15 minutes from I 78 and Pa. Turnpike & route 309, in the quite community of Alburtis is the Alburtis Hotel and Lodge. Featuring 23 units, including 7 New Apartments, 3-1 bd. & 4-2 bd. featuring New Kitchens and Beths, new flooring, central air, large open living rooms with hardwood like flooring, 9.5 ceilings and lots of open space this Penthouse unit feels more like a home. This unit includes water, sewer & trash, guest pay their own electric and cable/internet, 13 months are required on these new units. Located within walking distance to the post office, community pool, elementary school, parks and gymnastics. A short Drive to Bear Creek Spa & Ski resort, trexler Cycling Center & Farmers Market, a short drive to the Buckeye Tavern, shopping and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 South Main have any available units?
108 South Main has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 South Main have?
Some of 108 South Main's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 South Main currently offering any rent specials?
108 South Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 South Main pet-friendly?
No, 108 South Main is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alburtis.
Does 108 South Main offer parking?
Yes, 108 South Main offers parking.
Does 108 South Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 South Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 South Main have a pool?
Yes, 108 South Main has a pool.
Does 108 South Main have accessible units?
No, 108 South Main does not have accessible units.
Does 108 South Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 South Main has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 South Main have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 South Main has units with air conditioning.
