108 South Main

Amenities
Located just South of Route 222 & Route 100, 15 minutes from I 78 and Pa. Turnpike & route 309, in the quite community of Alburtis is the Alburtis Hotel and Lodge. Featuring 23 units, including 7 New Apartments, 3-1 bd. & 4-2 bd. featuring New Kitchens and Beths, new flooring, central air, large open living rooms with hardwood like flooring, 9.5 ceilings and lots of open space this Penthouse unit feels more like a home. This unit includes water, sewer & trash, guest pay their own electric and cable/internet, 13 months are required on these new units. Located within walking distance to the post office, community pool, elementary school, parks and gymnastics. A short Drive to Bear Creek Spa & Ski resort, trexler Cycling Center & Farmers Market, a short drive to the Buckeye Tavern, shopping and more.