Akron, PA
445 Main Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:58 PM

445 Main Street

445 Main Street · (717) 921-4004
Location

445 Main Street, Akron, PA 17501
Akron

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below.
https://www.compass.property/Self-Showing/

This 1st Floor Apartment at 445 Main Street Apt B, Akron PA 17501 includes Off Street Parking, Driveway, Garage
Located in Akron Borough & Ephrata Area School District.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathroom: 1
Market Rent: $800
Security Deposit: $800
**Compass Property Never advertises on Craigslist and never takes Wire Transfers or Cash. We accept Cashier’s Checks or Money Orders for the Move-In Process. Our tenants pay online using their tenant portal or use our pay near me option after move-in.**

All tenants will pay a monthly tenant benefits package fee of $19 per month this includes $100,000 for liability and $20,000 of personal coverage. For a complete list of benefits see the Tenants FAQ under 'Find Rentals'

Special Amenities: Off Street Parking, Driveway, Garage
Heat: Electric - Hot Water: Electric
Utilities Tenant pays: Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash
Appliances: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Laundry Hook-up
Accommodations: No Pets, No Special Programs, Outdoor Smoking Only

SEE ALL AVAILABLE LISTINGS @ https://www.compass.property/available-rentals/ COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC ***WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST***

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Main Street have any available units?
445 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Akron, PA.
What amenities does 445 Main Street have?
Some of 445 Main Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
445 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 445 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does 445 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 445 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 445 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Main Street have a pool?
No, 445 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 445 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 445 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
