Amenities

w/d hookup garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below.

https://www.compass.property/Self-Showing/



This 1st Floor Apartment at 445 Main Street Apt B, Akron PA 17501 includes Off Street Parking, Driveway, Garage

Located in Akron Borough & Ephrata Area School District.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathroom: 1

Market Rent: $800

Security Deposit: $800

**Compass Property Never advertises on Craigslist and never takes Wire Transfers or Cash. We accept Cashier’s Checks or Money Orders for the Move-In Process. Our tenants pay online using their tenant portal or use our pay near me option after move-in.**



All tenants will pay a monthly tenant benefits package fee of $19 per month this includes $100,000 for liability and $20,000 of personal coverage. For a complete list of benefits see the Tenants FAQ under 'Find Rentals'



Special Amenities: Off Street Parking, Driveway, Garage

Heat: Electric - Hot Water: Electric

Utilities Tenant pays: Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash

Appliances: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Laundry Hook-up

Accommodations: No Pets, No Special Programs, Outdoor Smoking Only



SEE ALL AVAILABLE LISTINGS @ https://www.compass.property/available-rentals/ COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC ***WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST***



Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.