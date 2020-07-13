Apartment List
21 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Wilsonville, OR

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Wilsonville
Bridge Creek
29697 SW Rose Ln, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,195
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1016 sqft
Charming community near Hathaway Neighborhood Park and Wilsonville High School on a 27-acre wooded area. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Pool and playground available.
Results within 5 miles of Wilsonville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
15 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,105
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
7 Units Available
Orchards
450 S Pine St, Canby, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
840 sqft
The best Canby has to offer! Our community offers large two and three bedroom apartment homes. Every home comes with a fully equipped kitchen as well as extra large capacity washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
23 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,150
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 05:58am
2 Units Available
111 Northwest 2nd Avenue
111 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Canby, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,140
572 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue in Canby. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Wilsonville
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
36 Units Available
Murray Hill
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,158
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,070
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
6 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
Vose
Royal Crest
11700 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,120
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convince is key at Royal Crest Apartments! Live right off HWY 217 with easy access to everything Beaverton has to offer.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
$
4 Units Available
West Portland Park
Quail Ridge Apartments
4735 SW Luradel St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
780 sqft
Whether you are moving down the street, across town, or from another state, we offer well maintained apartments that are professionally managed. We are conveniently located minutes from I-5 and Hwy 217, shopping, dining, and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 03:40pm
1 Unit Available
Ashcreek
Garden Court
7059 SW Garden Home Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We have just what you've been looking for - Garden Court is a quaint, well-kept community with an excellent location. Head over to Multnomah Village for shopping and lunch or walk two blocks to the Garden Home Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
3 Units Available
Milwaukie Heights
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
Welcome to Christine Court Apartments. This quiet 30-unit mid-size community is located in an established neighborhood of Oak Grove.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 24 at 04:36pm
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
Monroe Square
11950 Southwest Lincoln Avenue, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monroe Square in Tigard. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
2 Units Available
Central Beaverton
The Stratford
13925 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
982 sqft
The Stratford is a place you will love to call home. Our amenities feature a beautiful sun deck with a 5ft pool & Jacuzzi as well as a clubhouse & workout room centered in our beautifully landscaped Southwest Beaverton community.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
9547 SW Hall Blvd
9547 Southwest Hall Boulevard, Metzger, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Washington Square Duplex - Come enjoy this low maintenance duplex near Washington Square, 217, Multnomah Village and much more. This unit offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, washer & Dryer hook-ups, fridge, stove/cooktop, dishwasher and fireplace..

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:36pm
1 Unit Available
Mt. Park
47 Eagle Crest
47 Eagle Crest Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,130
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated one bedroom, one bathroom condo in Lake Oswego! Fresh paint, new carpet and remodeled bathroom. Kitchen features refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Central Beaverton
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$990
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call at 503-644-5635 for more informations.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28
9820 Southwest Frewing Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Please call or text 971-295-8088 for more information. Cypress Crest Apartments is a tranquil oasis tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Tigard.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Willamette
1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:60
1709 Blankenship Road, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.

July 2020 Wilsonville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wilsonville Rent Report. Wilsonville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wilsonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Wilsonville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wilsonville Rent Report. Wilsonville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wilsonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wilsonville rents declined slightly over the past month

Wilsonville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wilsonville stand at $1,465 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,728 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wilsonville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Wilsonville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,874, while one-bedrooms go for $1,589.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,321; rents went down 0.1% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,053; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month and 1.6% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wilsonville

    As rents have fallen moderately in Wilsonville, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wilsonville is less affordable for renters.

    • Though Oregon's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Eugene whereas rents have fallen 1.4% in Salem.
    • Wilsonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,728 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Wilsonville fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wilsonville than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,068, where Wilsonville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Hillsboro
    $1,740
    $2,050
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,520
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,590
    $1,870
    -1%
    -3.1%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0
    2.6%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Canby
    $1,480
    $1,750
    0.1%
    -1.6%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

