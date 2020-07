Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance guest parking

Welcome to Caufield Place

Caufield Place is a quaint community located in a lush forest setting near downtown West Linn featuring two bedroom units with washer and dryer connections. This quiet neighborhood location offers quick access to I-205 and local schools and shopping.



We offer spacious one level units or split-level homes with wood burning and/or gas fireplaces. The private homes come with washer/dryer connections and full kitchen amenities including disposals and dishwashers as well as your own private deck. Some units even offer separate exterior storage and detached garages.