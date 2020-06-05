All apartments in West Linn
1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50

1709 Blankenship Road · (971) 351-2991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1709 Blankenship Road, West Linn, OR 97068
Willamette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
bbq/grill
guest parking
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information. We have virtual video tours now available on our ads. Copy and paste the link below to watch!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVGRC2dus-c&feature=youtu.be

When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application. We look forward to working with you!

76 unit multi-family complex. Willamette Terrace offers the ideal combination of affordability, style and convenience. Located in the Historic Willamette District, you will find plenty of shops, restaurants, parks, schools and a weekly farmers market, all within walking distance! Commuting to Downtown Portland or just want to enjoy the World-Class Restaurants and Nightlife? We are a commuter's dream, with quick access to 205 and I-5.

Strict no pet policy
Open floor Plan
Washer & Dryer
Lots of Natural Light
Central Courtyard with Lots of Grass
Outdoor BBQ Area
Playground Area
Assigned Parking
Ample Guest Parking
Minutes from the Willamette and Tualatin Rivers
Easy Access to I-205
A Short Drive to Downtown Portland, Lake Oswego, Beaverton and Wilsonville.
Surrounded by Parks and Nature Trails
24 Hour On Site Maintenance Emergency Response
On Site Management
76 unit multi-family home Complex.
Willamette Terrace offers the ideal combination of affordability, style and convenience. Located in the Historic Willamette District, you will find plenty of shops, restaurants, parks, schools and a weekly farmers market, all within walking distance! Commuting to Downtown Portland or just want to enjoy the World-Class Restaurants and Nightlife? We are a commuter's dream, with quick access to 205 and I-5.

Strict No pet policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 have any available units?
1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 have?
Some of 1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Linn.
Does 1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 does offer parking.
Does 1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 have a pool?
No, 1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 have accessible units?
No, 1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50 does not have units with air conditioning.
