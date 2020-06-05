1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50

Amenities
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information. We have virtual video tours now available on our ads. Copy and paste the link below to watch!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVGRC2dus-c&feature=youtu.be
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application. We look forward to working with you!
76 unit multi-family complex. Willamette Terrace offers the ideal combination of affordability, style and convenience. Located in the Historic Willamette District, you will find plenty of shops, restaurants, parks, schools and a weekly farmers market, all within walking distance! Commuting to Downtown Portland or just want to enjoy the World-Class Restaurants and Nightlife? We are a commuter's dream, with quick access to 205 and I-5.
Strict no pet policy
Open floor Plan
Washer & Dryer
Lots of Natural Light
Central Courtyard with Lots of Grass
Outdoor BBQ Area
Playground Area
Assigned Parking
Ample Guest Parking
Minutes from the Willamette and Tualatin Rivers
Easy Access to I-205
A Short Drive to Downtown Portland, Lake Oswego, Beaverton and Wilsonville.
Surrounded by Parks and Nature Trails
24 Hour On Site Maintenance Emergency Response
On Site Management
