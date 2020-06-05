1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:38

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking playground bbq/grill guest parking

When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application. We look forward to working with you!



76 unit multi-family complex. Willamette Terrace offers the ideal combination of affordability, style and convenience. Located in the Historic Willamette District, you will find plenty of shops, restaurants, parks, schools and a weekly farmers market, all within walking distance! Commuting to Downtown Portland or just want to enjoy the World-Class Restaurants and Nightlife? We are a commuter's dream, with quick access to 205 and I-5.



Strict no pet policy

Open floor Plan

Washer & Dryer

Lots of Natural Light

Central Courtyard with Lots of Grass

Outdoor BBQ Area

Playground Area

Assigned Parking

Ample Guest Parking

Minutes from the Willamette and Tualatin Rivers

Easy Access to I-205

A Short Drive to Downtown Portland, Lake Oswego, Beaverton and Wilsonville.

Surrounded by Parks and Nature Trails

24 Hour On Site Maintenance Emergency Response

On Site Management

