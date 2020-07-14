All apartments in Washington County
Park Lake

12590 SW Butner Rd ·
Location

12590 SW Butner Rd, Washington County, OR 97005
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Lake.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The Parklake Townhomes community is nestled in the Cedar Hills area just seconds from the breathtaking Commonwealth Lake Park and one mile away from Nike World Headquarters. Stroll through the park, drop in a canoe and cruise around or cast your pole and catch some fish. Just minutes from shopping, hiking, restaurants, tennis and more, Parklake Townhomes offers more than just a comfortable and spacious place to live, it delivers a lifestyle. Want to catch the scene happening in Downtown Portland? Were just seconds from Hwy 26.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Lake have any available units?
Park Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington County, OR.
Is Park Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Park Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Lake pet-friendly?
No, Park Lake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington County.
Does Park Lake offer parking?
No, Park Lake does not offer parking.
Does Park Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Lake have a pool?
No, Park Lake does not have a pool.
Does Park Lake have accessible units?
No, Park Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Park Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Park Lake have units with air conditioning?
No, Park Lake does not have units with air conditioning.
