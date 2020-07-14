Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

The Parklake Townhomes community is nestled in the Cedar Hills area just seconds from the breathtaking Commonwealth Lake Park and one mile away from Nike World Headquarters. Stroll through the park, drop in a canoe and cruise around or cast your pole and catch some fish. Just minutes from shopping, hiking, restaurants, tennis and more, Parklake Townhomes offers more than just a comfortable and spacious place to live, it delivers a lifestyle. Want to catch the scene happening in Downtown Portland? Were just seconds from Hwy 26.