8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113
Last updated October 16 2019 at 10:54 AM

8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113

8720 Southwest Tualatin Road · (503) 941-0276
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8720 Southwest Tualatin Road, Tualatin, OR 97062
Sherwood - Tualatin South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Bed/2 Bath Tualatin Greens Condo - DESCRIPTION:
This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom condo has so many great features! The unit itself is spacious at 1,022 square feet not including the great covered balcony overlooking the pool and hot tub. You will enjoy the great kitchen with ample storage, a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and tile floor. Directly across from the kitchen you will see a designated dining space that is open to the living room complete with a wood burning fireplace, laminate floors, and balcony access.

You will love the new washer and dryer along with the secure parking and a secure mailbox. The fenced pool area is the perfect place to relax this Summer. Dont let this place pass you by!

Virtual Tour:
https://view.ricohtours.com/20117873-2-jIB5zHuuFd7a4sMe

RENTAL FEATURES:
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Pool and hot tub
- Dishwasher
- Garbage Disposal
- Ample storage
- Designated and secure parking spot
- Recently remodeled bathroom
- Washer/Dryer included (Washer is new)

LOCATION:
This Tualatin Greens Condo is just blocks from shopping, restaurants, the community park, New Seasons, Tualatin Country Club, and I5 freeway for an easy commute!

LEASE DETAILS:
- Rent: $1,295
- Security Deposit: $1,295
- Application Fee: $45/person over 18 years old
- Renter's insurance required
- Pets: No Pets
- Lease Terms: 11 Month Lease

Address:
8720 SW Tualatin Rd. Unit 113 Tualatin, OR 97062

Provided by:
Uptown Properties (www.uptownpm.com)
3526 SW Troy St, Portland, OR 97219

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4946526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 have any available units?
8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 have?
Some of 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 currently offering any rent specials?
8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 is pet friendly.
Does 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 offer parking?
Yes, 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 does offer parking.
Does 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 have a pool?
Yes, 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 has a pool.
Does 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 have accessible units?
No, 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113 does not have units with air conditioning.
