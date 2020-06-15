Amenities

2 Bed/2 Bath Tualatin Greens Condo - DESCRIPTION:

This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom condo has so many great features! The unit itself is spacious at 1,022 square feet not including the great covered balcony overlooking the pool and hot tub. You will enjoy the great kitchen with ample storage, a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and tile floor. Directly across from the kitchen you will see a designated dining space that is open to the living room complete with a wood burning fireplace, laminate floors, and balcony access.



You will love the new washer and dryer along with the secure parking and a secure mailbox. The fenced pool area is the perfect place to relax this Summer. Dont let this place pass you by!



Virtual Tour:

https://view.ricohtours.com/20117873-2-jIB5zHuuFd7a4sMe



RENTAL FEATURES:

- 2 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathrooms

- Pool and hot tub

- Dishwasher

- Garbage Disposal

- Ample storage

- Designated and secure parking spot

- Recently remodeled bathroom

- Washer/Dryer included (Washer is new)



LOCATION:

This Tualatin Greens Condo is just blocks from shopping, restaurants, the community park, New Seasons, Tualatin Country Club, and I5 freeway for an easy commute!



LEASE DETAILS:

- Rent: $1,295

- Security Deposit: $1,295

- Application Fee: $45/person over 18 years old

- Renter's insurance required

- Pets: No Pets

- Lease Terms: 11 Month Lease



Address:

8720 SW Tualatin Rd. Unit 113 Tualatin, OR 97062



Provided by:

Uptown Properties (www.uptownpm.com)

3526 SW Troy St, Portland, OR 97219



