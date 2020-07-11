Apartment List
/
OR
/
troutdale
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Troutdale, OR with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Troutdale apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
4 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,150
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Results within 5 miles of Troutdale
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
13 Units Available
Gresham-Southwest
Powell Valley Apartments
1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
84 Units Available
Kielo at Grass Valley
5988 NW 38th Ave, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1241 sqft
Kielo at Grass Valley offers a sophisticated and convenient living opportunity for those searching for a home nestled in nature without sacrificing easy access to the city. Kielo is your invitation to a life without compromise.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Wilkes East
Pine Square
665 NE 178th Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,115
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Results within 10 miles of Troutdale
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
4 Units Available
Fisher's Landing East
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,042
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Hazelwood
Russellville Commons
10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,258
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Portland location close to public transportation, I-84 and I-205. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded features. Community has a fitness center, year-round spa and heated swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
4 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Meadowland
17310 SE Naegeli Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
6 Units Available
Rock Creek
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,385
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Ample community offerings, including a basketball court, a playground and pet stations. Close to I-205. Play sports at nearby Hood View Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
6 Units Available
Landover - Sharmel
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
7 Units Available
Cascade Park
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,756
1088 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom loft apartments feature wood-burning fireplace and European kitchens, plus wide windows and new flooring. Community features heated swimming pools and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
8 Units Available
Fisher's Landing East
Renaissance at 29th
16506 Southeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1226 sqft
Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Troutdale, OR

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Troutdale apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Troutdale apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WACanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WA
Oak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University