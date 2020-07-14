All apartments in Tigard
Englewood
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:06 AM

Englewood

Open Now until 5pm
10960 SW Springwood Dr · (503) 746-9069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10960 SW Springwood Dr, Tigard, OR 97223
Tigard Neighborhood Area 2

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Englewood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
online portal
smoke-free community
Englewood Terrace is truly Tigard's hidden gem. Within a two-mile radius, you will find excellent shopping at Washington Square Mall, beautiful walking trails in Englewood Park, restaurants, coffee shops, Tri-met bus stop, and quick access to highway 217. Each of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes has a deck or balcony for you to enjoy the old-growth trees and professionally manicured green-space surrounding the community. Amenities include a seasonal pool, on-site laundry facilities, recreation room, assigned resident parking, and friendly onsite management.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 25 lb weight limit
Parking Details: Off-street parking, Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Englewood have any available units?
Englewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tigard, OR.
What amenities does Englewood have?
Some of Englewood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Englewood currently offering any rent specials?
Englewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Englewood pet-friendly?
Yes, Englewood is pet friendly.
Does Englewood offer parking?
Yes, Englewood offers parking.
Does Englewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Englewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Englewood have a pool?
Yes, Englewood has a pool.
Does Englewood have accessible units?
Yes, Englewood has accessible units.
Does Englewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Englewood has units with dishwashers.
Does Englewood have units with air conditioning?
No, Englewood does not have units with air conditioning.
