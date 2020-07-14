Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible online portal smoke-free community

Englewood Terrace is truly Tigard's hidden gem. Within a two-mile radius, you will find excellent shopping at Washington Square Mall, beautiful walking trails in Englewood Park, restaurants, coffee shops, Tri-met bus stop, and quick access to highway 217. Each of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes has a deck or balcony for you to enjoy the old-growth trees and professionally manicured green-space surrounding the community. Amenities include a seasonal pool, on-site laundry facilities, recreation room, assigned resident parking, and friendly onsite management.