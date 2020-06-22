9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46.

All apartments in Tigard
Location

9850 Southwest Frewing Street, Tigard, OR 97223
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Cypress Crest Apartments is a tranquil oasis tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Tigard. Within walking distant is Tigard's downtown Main Street filled with quaint, local shops and delicious dinning options. Many great parks, walking trails and areas for outdoor recreation surround our community. We are conveniently located just minutes from Highway 217, I-5, Washington Square and Bridgeport Village, and just 10 miles from the heart of downtown Portland.

Our 67-unit complex smoke-free and cable-ready offers spacious, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment is equipped with air conditioning, heating, tub/shower, patio/balcony, and a kitchen with electric range stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. We also rent on-site garages and storage units for those needing additional storage.

Cypress Crest has an on-site property manager who eagerly seeks to serve the community and prospective tenants. We also have on-site maintenance technicians, ready to assist tenants round the clock with twenty-four-hour emergency maintenance response. The property has four laundry units spread throughout the complex for convenience and accessibility.

Application Requirement:
Minimum monthly household income (twice the monthly rent)
Copy of Social Security card (or TIN)
Copy of ID (driver's license or other form of government issued ID)
Copy of pay stubs from previous 2 months (proving minimum income requirement)
Credit score of 600 or above
Good rental history
$40 application fee (in check or money order) per adult

Security deposit minimum deposit $500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 have any available units?
9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tigard, OR.
What amenities does 9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 have?
Some of 9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 currently offering any rent specials?
9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 is pet friendly.
Does 9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 offer parking?
Yes, 9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 does offer parking.
Does 9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 have a pool?
No, 9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 does not have a pool.
Does 9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 have accessible units?
No, 9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 does not have accessible units.
Does 9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46 has units with air conditioning.

