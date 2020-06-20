9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Cypress Crest Apartments is a tranquil oasis tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Tigard. Within walking distant is Tigard's downtown Main Street filled with quaint, local shops and delicious dinning options. Many great parks, walking trails and areas for outdoor recreation surround our community. We are conveniently located just minutes from Highway 217, I-5, Washington Square and Bridgeport Village, and just 10 miles from the heart of downtown Portland.



Our 67-unit complex smoke-free and cable-ready offers spacious, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment is equipped with air conditioning, heating, tub/shower, patio/balcony, and a kitchen with electric range stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. We also rent on-site garages and storage units for those needing additional storage.



Cypress Crest has an on-site property manager who eagerly seeks to serve the community and prospective tenants. We also have on-site maintenance technicians, ready to assist tenants round the clock with twenty-four-hour emergency maintenance response. The property has four laundry units spread throughout the complex for convenience and accessibility.



Application Requirement:

Minimum monthly household income (twice the monthly rent)

Copy of Social Security card (or TIN)

Copy of ID (driver's license or other form of government issued ID)

Copy of pay stubs from previous 2 months (proving minimum income requirement)

Credit score of 600 or above

Good rental history

$40 application fee (in check or money order) per adult