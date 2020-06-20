All apartments in Tigard
9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28
9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28

9820 Southwest Frewing Street · (408) 549-7956
Location

9820 Southwest Frewing Street, Tigard, OR 97223
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Cypress Crest Apartments is a tranquil oasis tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Tigard. Within walking distant is Tigard's downtown Main Street filled with quaint, local shops and delicious dinning options. Many great parks, walking trails and areas for outdoor recreation surround our community. We are conveniently located just minutes from Highway 217, I-5, Washington Square and Bridgeport Village, and just 10 miles from the heart of downtown Portland.

Our 67-unit complex smoke-free and cable-ready offers spacious, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment is equipped with air conditioning, heating, tub/shower, patio/balcony, and a kitchen with electric range stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. We also rent on-site garages and storage units for those needing additional storage.

Cypress Crest has an on-site property manager who eagerly seeks to serve the community and prospective tenants. We also have on-site maintenance technicians, ready to assist tenants round the clock with twenty-four-hour emergency maintenance response. The property has four laundry units spread throughout the complex for convenience and accessibility.

Application Requirement:
Minimum monthly household income (twice the monthly rent)
Copy of Social Security card (or TIN)
Copy of ID (driver's license or other form of government issued ID)
Copy of pay stubs from previous 2 months (proving minimum income requirement)
Credit score of 600 or above
Good rental history
$40 application fee (in check or money order) per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 have any available units?
9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 have?
Some of 9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 currently offering any rent specials?
9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 is pet friendly.
Does 9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 offer parking?
Yes, 9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 does offer parking.
Does 9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 have a pool?
No, 9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 does not have a pool.
Does 9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 have accessible units?
No, 9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28 has units with air conditioning.
