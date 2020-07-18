11624 SW Lomita Ave D-07

Amenities

Please call or text at 503-616-6652 for more information.



Our community is an up and coming complex that is sure to make you feel right at home. Our convenient Tigard location shares access to Tigard Plaza, so no need to drive to find what you might need as it is just out your door.



Here at Park Place Apartments we are only minutes away from delicious dining, shopping, and downtown Tigard. We also have easy access to Bridgeport Village, Washington Square, Pacific Highway 99, Interstate 5, and Highway 217, as well as SO much more!



Want to go play in Portland. . . We are only a 20 minute drive to the metropolitan hub of downtown Portland making your urban desires within reach! Or take the time to escape to the Mountains or to see the Ocean.



What's Close? Don't miss your new home with countless options nearby.



How we rate:



+ Walk Score of "79" Very Walkable - Most errands can be accomplished on foot.



+ Transit Score of "49" Some Transit - A few nearby public transportation options.



+ Tigard Neighborhood Area 3 is the 3rd most walkable neighborhood in Tigard with 5,823 residents, and a neighborhood Walk Score of 55.



+ There are about 85 restaurants, bars and coffee shops in Tigard Neighborhood Area 3. People in Tigard Neighborhood Area 3 can walk to an average of 1 restaurants, bars and coffee shops in 5 minute



Schools

* Charles F Tigard Elementary

* Fowler Middle School

* Tigard High School



Grocery & Restaurant Options

* Jacksons Food Stores

* El Porvenir

* Daxing Seafood Inc.

* Fred Meyer

* Winco

* Costco

* Walmart

* HMart

* BiMart

* Tigard Pizza Kitchen

* Pho Binh Minh

* Gaffers Fish

* Sesame Doughnuts

* Dollar Tree

* and SO many more!!



Commuting - Downtown Tigard by;

+ Car - 1 min,

+ Rail lines: WES Commuter Rail - 0.4 mi

+ Bike - 2 min, or

+ Walk - 9 min.

+ Bus - 7 min,

+ Bus lines:



+ 78 Beaverton/Lake Oswego – 0.1 mi

+ 76 Beaverton/Tualatin – 0.1 mi

+ 94 Pacific Hwy/Sherwood – 0.2 mi

+ 12 Barbur/Sandy Blvd – 0.2 mi

+ 93 Tigard/Sherwood – 0.4 mi

+ Bike - 2 min



Screening Criteria and other information we believe you should know...

Screening Charge: $40.00 for any / all person(s) age of 18 and over



Screening Criteria:

+ Criminal record

+ Evictions record in the last 3 years

+ Open collections

+ Credit Score must be 600 or above



For Screening Process you will need to provide all information to our online application. Screening may take up to 14 days depending on the commonality of your name, and the amount of information that you provide. We will contact you if further information is needed.



Income Requirements: Household income must be two times the amount of monthly rent.



Deposit: is equal to one months' rent (however, may be up to 3 months rent, depending upon your screening results.



Utilities: Water, Sewer and Garbage fees are billed at a flat rate ( $60 for 1 bedrooms / $80 for 2 bedrooms / $100.00 for 3 bedroom) monthly to tenants, and are shown included in prices listed for rent amount. The payment arrangement of the electricity, phone, cable and internet/FIOS Internet are all tenants' responsibility.



Acceptance of your Application: Within 72 hours of your approval you will need to sign your rental agreement and pay your required deposit.



With this unit layout we present you with our two bedroom one and a half bathroom Townhouse that has an open floor plan in the Living, Dining and Kitchen and a spacious layout to fit all your needs for a comfortable living experience. We know you can choose any place to be home, but we are glad you're looking to us for your housing needs.



Your Community Amenities are:

* On Call Maintenance

* Outdoor Pool (seasonal)

* 4 Laundry facilities

* On-site Manager

* Some Gated Entries



Your Home Amenities are (depending on layout):

* Additional Storage on Balcony or Patio (Depending on layout)

* Cable Ready

* FIOS Ready

* Ceiling Fan

* Heat (Electric) Individual Climate Control

* Patio or Balcony (Depending on layout)

* Range (Electric)

* Window Coverings

* Dishwasher (Depending on layout)

* Refrigerator * Disposal (In some units)

* Carpet & Vinyl Flooring in units



$60 Water / Sewer / Garbage



Occupancy Limit 5 persons