10450 SW McDonald St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry pool pool table sauna

Brighton Hill Apartments - Property Id: 155455



Welcome Home to Brighton Hill Apartments. We are located in Tigard, a suburb west of Portland, Oregon. The Tri-Met bus system is only two blocks away.



Our apartment homes are built in the garden style. All the balconies and patios have a view of the grassy courtyard. The landscape is professionally maintained weekly, to provide a lush garden feel. The recreation room, with its pool table, foosball, and sauna is a nice way to have the activities that usually don't fit in your apartment home. The swimming pool is seasonal.



The one-bedroom apartments are 700 sq. feet. The two bedrooms start at 800 sq. feet. The neutral colors match everything. The living rooms are large; the kitchens all have range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and a nice size dining area. The one-bedroom units have a slider to the patio/balcony off the dining area.

There are two laundry facilities. They have double capacity, Maytag machine, And NO Coins! Our machines use a card system.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/155455

Property Id 155455



(RLNE5727352)