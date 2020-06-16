All apartments in Tigard
Find more places like 10450 SW McDonald St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tigard, OR
/
10450 SW McDonald St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

10450 SW McDonald St.

10450 Southwest Mcdonald Street · (503) 620-0357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tigard
See all
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10450 Southwest Mcdonald Street, Tigard, OR 97224
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1150 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
sauna
Brighton Hill Apartments - Property Id: 155455

Welcome Home to Brighton Hill Apartments. We are located in Tigard, a suburb west of Portland, Oregon. The Tri-Met bus system is only two blocks away.

Our apartment homes are built in the garden style. All the balconies and patios have a view of the grassy courtyard. The landscape is professionally maintained weekly, to provide a lush garden feel. The recreation room, with its pool table, foosball, and sauna is a nice way to have the activities that usually don't fit in your apartment home. The swimming pool is seasonal.

The one-bedroom apartments are 700 sq. feet. The two bedrooms start at 800 sq. feet. The neutral colors match everything. The living rooms are large; the kitchens all have range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and a nice size dining area. The one-bedroom units have a slider to the patio/balcony off the dining area.
There are two laundry facilities. They have double capacity, Maytag machine, And NO Coins! Our machines use a card system.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/155455
Property Id 155455

(RLNE5727352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10450 SW McDonald St. have any available units?
10450 SW McDonald St. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10450 SW McDonald St. have?
Some of 10450 SW McDonald St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10450 SW McDonald St. currently offering any rent specials?
10450 SW McDonald St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10450 SW McDonald St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10450 SW McDonald St. is pet friendly.
Does 10450 SW McDonald St. offer parking?
No, 10450 SW McDonald St. does not offer parking.
Does 10450 SW McDonald St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10450 SW McDonald St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10450 SW McDonald St. have a pool?
Yes, 10450 SW McDonald St. has a pool.
Does 10450 SW McDonald St. have accessible units?
No, 10450 SW McDonald St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10450 SW McDonald St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10450 SW McDonald St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10450 SW McDonald St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10450 SW McDonald St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10450 SW McDonald St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street
Tigard, OR 97223
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln
Tigard, OR 97224
Creekside Commons
7645 Southwest Bonita Road
Tigard, OR 97224
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy
Tigard, OR 97224
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street
Tigard, OR 97223
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd
Tigard, OR 97224
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave
Tigard, OR 97223

Similar Pages

Tigard 1 BedroomsTigard 2 Bedrooms
Tigard 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTigard Dog Friendly Apartments
Tigard Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR
Orchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity