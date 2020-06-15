All apartments in The Dalles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2911 Old Dufur Hwy.

2911 Old Dufur Road · (541) 298-4736 ext. 0000
Location

2911 Old Dufur Road, The Dalles, OR 97058

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2911 Old Dufur Hwy. - (TP) · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Amazing River Views - Upper level only
This 1500sq.ft., 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in a park-like setting is on the second floor of a duplex. Quiet and well maintained property with a private patio and large shared backyard. Plenty of hiking, golf and tennis courts nearby.
Please see amenities listed and pictures included:

12 month lease
3 bedrooms
Beautiful views of river off patio and bedrooms
Attached 2 car garage with additional parking in driveway and street
Utils ( water) paid by landlord
Dishwasher, range, microwave, disposal
New flooring in kitchen, dining and laundary
New carpet in halls and bedrooms
$1900/mo. rent plus electricity
$2850 security deposit
Non-smoking

(RLNE5849209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

