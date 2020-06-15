2911 Old Dufur Hwy.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Amazing River Views - Upper level only

This 1500sq.ft., 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in a park-like setting is on the second floor of a duplex. Quiet and well maintained property with a private patio and large shared backyard. Plenty of hiking, golf and tennis courts nearby.

Please see amenities listed and pictures included:



12 month lease

3 bedrooms

Beautiful views of river off patio and bedrooms

Attached 2 car garage with additional parking in driveway and street

Utils ( water) paid by landlord

Dishwasher, range, microwave, disposal

New flooring in kitchen, dining and laundary

New carpet in halls and bedrooms

$1900/mo. rent plus electricity

$2850 security deposit

Non-smoking



(RLNE5849209)