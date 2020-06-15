2911 Old Dufur Hwy.

Amenities
Amazing River Views - Upper level only
This 1500sq.ft., 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in a park-like setting is on the second floor of a duplex. Quiet and well maintained property with a private patio and large shared backyard. Plenty of hiking, golf and tennis courts nearby.
Please see amenities listed and pictures included:
12 month lease
3 bedrooms
Beautiful views of river off patio and bedrooms
Attached 2 car garage with additional parking in driveway and street
Utils ( water) paid by landlord
Dishwasher, range, microwave, disposal
New flooring in kitchen, dining and laundary
New carpet in halls and bedrooms
$1900/mo. rent plus electricity
$2850 security deposit
Non-smoking
(RLNE5849209)