All apartments in Terrebonne
Find more places like 8662 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Terrebonne, OR
/
8662 8th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

8662 8th Street

8662 8th Street · (541) 475-8000 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8662 8th Street, Terrebonne, OR 97760

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8662 8th Street · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Home in Terrebonne (APPLICATION PENDING) - 2 Bedroom
1 Bath
Located within walking distance of store and restaurant
Large yard
Washer & dryer "AS IS"

NO PETS
- Availability date is approximate
- 1-Year lease required
- Security Deposits start at $2,000.00 and may increase based on rental history, credit report, etc.
- Applicants combined income is required to be least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

$35.00 application fee per person over 18 (charged when your application is 1st in line for processing).

Renters Insurance OR Legal Liability To Landlord Insurance Required.

*Legal Liability to the Landlord - Low cost way to meet your lease requirement. but does not cover your personal belongings. The policy only covers damage to the landlords property such as fire, explosion, or water damage.
*Renters Insurance- Not only meets your lease requirement, it also protects your personal belongings from theft or damage.

(RLNE1864171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8662 8th Street have any available units?
8662 8th Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8662 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8662 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8662 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8662 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terrebonne.
Does 8662 8th Street offer parking?
No, 8662 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8662 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8662 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8662 8th Street have a pool?
No, 8662 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8662 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 8662 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8662 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8662 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8662 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8662 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8662 8th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bend, ORPrineville, OR
Redmond, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity