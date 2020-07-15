8662 8th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

Home in Terrebonne (APPLICATION PENDING) - 2 Bedroom

1 Bath

Located within walking distance of store and restaurant

Large yard

Washer & dryer "AS IS"



NO PETS

- Availability date is approximate

- 1-Year lease required

- Security Deposits start at $2,000.00 and may increase based on rental history, credit report, etc.

- Applicants combined income is required to be least three (3) times the monthly rent amount



$35.00 application fee per person over 18 (charged when your application is 1st in line for processing).



Renters Insurance OR Legal Liability To Landlord Insurance Required.



*Legal Liability to the Landlord - Low cost way to meet your lease requirement. but does not cover your personal belongings. The policy only covers damage to the landlords property such as fire, explosion, or water damage.

*Renters Insurance- Not only meets your lease requirement, it also protects your personal belongings from theft or damage.



(RLNE1864171)