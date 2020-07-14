All apartments in Sutherlin
Falcon Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

Falcon Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
233 NW Sherman St · (833) 923-3125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

233 NW Sherman St, Sutherlin, OR 97479

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Falcon Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
carport
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
All of the apartment homes at Falcon Ridge Estates feature the finest in modern amenities. Our innovatively designed and roomy living spaces are cable-ready, with ample closet space. Take advantage of our additional storage spaces and enjoy the convenience of on-site laundry facilities. Our professional management will assist you in meeting all of your needs. At Falcon Ridge Estates, you'll feel right at home. We are a smoke free community. Please call for current specials!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $400 Security Deposit, additional deposit may be required based on rental history/credit screening
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Deposit (non-refundable if move in canceled, however at move in is transfered to Security Deposit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $350 1st pet, $150 2nd pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet per month
restrictions: 100lb weight limit, and breed restrictions. The following constitutes a list of animals, and/or breed of animals, that shall not be permitted in, on or upon any dwelling unit or common area. Breeds of Dogs: Pit Bulls Rottweilers Presa Canario German Shepherds Huskies Malamutes Dobermans Chowchows St. Bernard's Great Danes Akitas Terriers (Staffordshire) American Bull Dog Karelian Bear Dog Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. Poisonous Animals: Tarantulas Piranhas Exotic Animals: Reptiles (snakes, iguanas), Ferrets, Skunks,Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds (parrots, cockatiels, macaws)
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Every unit is assigned 1 carport space, in addition there are additional uncovered guest and visitor parking spaces.
Storage Details: Each unit has off patio/ off balcony storage. In addition we have rentable garages and storage units on property.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Falcon Ridge have any available units?
Falcon Ridge has 4 units available starting at $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Falcon Ridge have?
Some of Falcon Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Falcon Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Falcon Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Falcon Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Falcon Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Falcon Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Falcon Ridge offers parking.
Does Falcon Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Falcon Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Falcon Ridge have a pool?
No, Falcon Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Falcon Ridge have accessible units?
No, Falcon Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Falcon Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Falcon Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Falcon Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, Falcon Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
