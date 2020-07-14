Falcon Ridge

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $400 Security Deposit, additional deposit may be required based on rental history/credit screening
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Deposit (non-refundable if move in canceled, however at move in is transfered to Security Deposit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $350 1st pet, $150 2nd pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet per month
restrictions: 100lb weight limit, and breed restrictions. The following constitutes a list of animals, and/or breed of animals, that shall not be permitted in, on or upon any dwelling unit or common area. Breeds of Dogs: Pit Bulls Rottweilers Presa Canario German Shepherds Huskies Malamutes Dobermans Chowchows St. Bernard's Great Danes Akitas Terriers (Staffordshire) American Bull Dog Karelian Bear Dog Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. Poisonous Animals: Tarantulas Piranhas Exotic Animals: Reptiles (snakes, iguanas), Ferrets, Skunks,Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds (parrots, cockatiels, macaws)