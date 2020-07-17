4402 Church Ave. NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

3 Bedrooms + 1 Bath in Shared House in St. Paul - 3 bedrooms + 1 bath in "East Wing" of single-level house on corner lot in St. Paul. Premises is also occupied by 4 others. Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, and exterior are all shared common areas.



All utilities + wi-fi included in rent. Owner has supplied normal furniture in common areas as well as all kitchen appliances and Washer/Dryer.



Covered patio great for entertaining features outdoor gas grill and fire pit (tenants charged for propane use) and sink, fenced yard. Vinyl flooring with "wood look" throughout, tile shower surround.



Curfew hours 10pm-7am with flexibility upon agreement with other household members. Heat pump for heating and cooling - house is kept at 68 degrees year-round. Additional house rules apply - more info can be given at showing.



Kitchen small appliances (shared) include:

-toaster oven

-espresso machine

-Vitamix

-wine cooler



Main kitchen appliances:

-side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator

-countertop electric range

-stainless steel wall oven

-microwave

-stainless steel dishwasher

-garbage compactor



Tenants will have designated shelves in pantry, kitchen, linen, and other storage areas for personal household items. Living Room has Bluetooth speaker system. Tenants provide own bedroom furniture (one bed frame available if desired) and bathroom/kitchen use items (i.e. dishes, towels, toilet paper).



Schools: St. Paul School District K-12



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5917678)