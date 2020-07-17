All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4402 Church Ave. NE

4402 Church Avenue · (503) 554-0219
Location

4402 Church Avenue, St. Paul, OR 97137

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4402 Church Ave. NE · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
3 Bedrooms + 1 Bath in Shared House in St. Paul - 3 bedrooms + 1 bath in "East Wing" of single-level house on corner lot in St. Paul. Premises is also occupied by 4 others. Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, and exterior are all shared common areas.

All utilities + wi-fi included in rent. Owner has supplied normal furniture in common areas as well as all kitchen appliances and Washer/Dryer.

Covered patio great for entertaining features outdoor gas grill and fire pit (tenants charged for propane use) and sink, fenced yard. Vinyl flooring with "wood look" throughout, tile shower surround.

Curfew hours 10pm-7am with flexibility upon agreement with other household members. Heat pump for heating and cooling - house is kept at 68 degrees year-round. Additional house rules apply - more info can be given at showing.

Kitchen small appliances (shared) include:
-toaster oven
-espresso machine
-Vitamix
-wine cooler

Main kitchen appliances:
-side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator
-countertop electric range
-stainless steel wall oven
-microwave
-stainless steel dishwasher
-garbage compactor

Tenants will have designated shelves in pantry, kitchen, linen, and other storage areas for personal household items. Living Room has Bluetooth speaker system. Tenants provide own bedroom furniture (one bed frame available if desired) and bathroom/kitchen use items (i.e. dishes, towels, toilet paper).

Schools: St. Paul School District K-12

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 Church Ave. NE have any available units?
4402 Church Ave. NE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4402 Church Ave. NE have?
Some of 4402 Church Ave. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 Church Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Church Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 Church Ave. NE pet-friendly?
No, 4402 Church Ave. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 4402 Church Ave. NE offer parking?
No, 4402 Church Ave. NE does not offer parking.
Does 4402 Church Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4402 Church Ave. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 Church Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 4402 Church Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 4402 Church Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 4402 Church Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 Church Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4402 Church Ave. NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4402 Church Ave. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4402 Church Ave. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
