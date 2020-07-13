Pacific Park Duplexes

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage playground carpet

Unit Amenities w/d hookup carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly playground

For those who have outgrown apartment living but aren’t ready to tackle the hassle of owning a home, we offer Pacific Park duplex townhomes.



Pacific Park is located in Springfield off Hayden Bridge Road, close to the Pioneer Parkway shopping center and the EMX bus line. Each duplex offers two bedroom 1 to 1 1/2 bathrooms and feature a large garage and laundry hookups. Buildings have been recently painted inside and out, and grounds at Pacific Park are maintained.



Please feel free to contact the manager for the most recent information or a guided tour.

Just fill out the application online, submit your information and the property manager will be in touch with you.