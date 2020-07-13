All apartments in Springfield
Pacific Park Duplexes
Pacific Park Duplexes

2220 Shady Lane Dr · (541) 640-5346
Location

2220 Shady Lane Dr, Springfield, OR 97477
Q Street

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
playground
For those who have outgrown apartment living but aren’t ready to tackle the hassle of owning a home, we offer Pacific Park duplex townhomes.

Pacific Park is located in Springfield off Hayden Bridge Road, close to the Pioneer Parkway shopping center and the EMX bus line. Each duplex offers two bedroom 1 to 1 1/2 bathrooms and feature a large garage and laundry hookups. Buildings have been recently painted inside and out, and grounds at Pacific Park are maintained.

Please feel free to contact the manager for the most recent information or a guided tour.
Just fill out the application online, submit your information and the property manager will be in touch with you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: There are some weight restrictions. Ask the complex manager or the Umbrella Properties office about specific pet policies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pacific Park Duplexes have any available units?
Pacific Park Duplexes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, OR.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Pacific Park Duplexes have?
Some of Pacific Park Duplexes's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pacific Park Duplexes currently offering any rent specials?
Pacific Park Duplexes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pacific Park Duplexes pet-friendly?
Yes, Pacific Park Duplexes is pet friendly.
Does Pacific Park Duplexes offer parking?
Yes, Pacific Park Duplexes offers parking.
Does Pacific Park Duplexes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pacific Park Duplexes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pacific Park Duplexes have a pool?
No, Pacific Park Duplexes does not have a pool.
Does Pacific Park Duplexes have accessible units?
No, Pacific Park Duplexes does not have accessible units.
Does Pacific Park Duplexes have units with dishwashers?
No, Pacific Park Duplexes does not have units with dishwashers.
