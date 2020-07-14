All apartments in Springfield
Springfield, OR
McKenzie Meadow Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:59 PM

McKenzie Meadow Apartments

715 Oakdale Ave · (972) 737-9590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Springfield
Location

715 Oakdale Ave, Springfield, OR 97477
Gateway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 329 · Avail. now

$869

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. Jul 18

$869

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from McKenzie Meadow Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
playground
McKenzie Meadow is a Section 42, Low-Income Housing Complex. All tenants must meet certain income restriction requirements.

These newer one, two and three-bedroom, one and two bath apartments in the heart of the Hayden Bridge area in Springfield are close to the new Sacred Heart Riverbend Hospital and Gateway Mall. These spacious apartment units range from 645 sq ft to more than 1000 sq ft. Each unit includes a dishwasher and some units include washer/dryer hookups.

Property amenities include a community center, pool, large covered patio, play area and maintained grounds.

Just fill out the apartment rental application online, submit your information and the property manager will be in touch with you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Call manager for more information. Restrictions on breeds and sizes may apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does McKenzie Meadow Apartments have any available units?
McKenzie Meadow Apartments has 2 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does McKenzie Meadow Apartments have?
Some of McKenzie Meadow Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is McKenzie Meadow Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
McKenzie Meadow Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is McKenzie Meadow Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, McKenzie Meadow Apartments is pet friendly.
Does McKenzie Meadow Apartments offer parking?
No, McKenzie Meadow Apartments does not offer parking.
Does McKenzie Meadow Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, McKenzie Meadow Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does McKenzie Meadow Apartments have a pool?
Yes, McKenzie Meadow Apartments has a pool.
Does McKenzie Meadow Apartments have accessible units?
No, McKenzie Meadow Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does McKenzie Meadow Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, McKenzie Meadow Apartments has units with dishwashers.
