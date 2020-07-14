McKenzie Meadow Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool playground

McKenzie Meadow is a Section 42, Low-Income Housing Complex. All tenants must meet certain income restriction requirements.



These newer one, two and three-bedroom, one and two bath apartments in the heart of the Hayden Bridge area in Springfield are close to the new Sacred Heart Riverbend Hospital and Gateway Mall. These spacious apartment units range from 645 sq ft to more than 1000 sq ft. Each unit includes a dishwasher and some units include washer/dryer hookups.



Property amenities include a community center, pool, large covered patio, play area and maintained grounds.



Just fill out the apartment rental application online, submit your information and the property manager will be in touch with you.