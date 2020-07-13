All apartments in Springfield
Springfield, OR
Hallmark Apartments
Hallmark Apartments

1719 17th Street · (541) 262-0798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1719 17th Street, Springfield, OR 97477
Mohawk Boulevard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 024 · Avail. Aug 10

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 037 · Avail. Aug 10

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hallmark Apartments.

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Convenient shopping in the city of Springfield is one of the many attractions to living at Hallmark Apartments. These studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are so affordable, they don’t last long! Community amenities include a swimming pool, sauna, on-site laundry facilities and a nearby hospital. Hallmark is a small apartment complex made up of only 46 units. It is located off Mohawk and 17th in Springfield and has immediate access to I-105 and is right on LTD bus line. Mohawk shopping center is close and Olympic Street has a large list of stores and restaurants. Recycling containers available for tenant use. Please feel free to contact the manager at (541) 726–5083 for the most recent information or a guided tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hallmark Apartments have any available units?
Hallmark Apartments has 2 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Hallmark Apartments have?
Some of Hallmark Apartments's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hallmark Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hallmark Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hallmark Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Hallmark Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does Hallmark Apartments offer parking?
No, Hallmark Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Hallmark Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hallmark Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hallmark Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Hallmark Apartments has a pool.
Does Hallmark Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hallmark Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hallmark Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hallmark Apartments has units with dishwashers.
