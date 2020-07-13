Amenities

Convenient shopping in the city of Springfield is one of the many attractions to living at Hallmark Apartments. These studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are so affordable, they don’t last long! Community amenities include a swimming pool, sauna, on-site laundry facilities and a nearby hospital. Hallmark is a small apartment complex made up of only 46 units. It is located off Mohawk and 17th in Springfield and has immediate access to I-105 and is right on LTD bus line. Mohawk shopping center is close and Olympic Street has a large list of stores and restaurants. Recycling containers available for tenant use. Please feel free to contact the manager at (541) 726–5083 for the most recent information or a guided tour.