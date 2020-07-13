Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage basketball court fireplace

Convenience with a Smile.



Welcome to Granada Park. These affordable and spacious duplexes are in the heart of the Gateway area of Springfield. Granada Park offers the ultimate in convenience with Gateway mall, Target, restaurants, banking and schools all within walking distance. Granada park is also located seconds away from the EMX bus line and is a great neighborhood to raise your family.



With various floor plans to choose from, Granada Park Duplexes offer single story and townhouse style units. Square footage ranges from 912 to 1200 for two or three bedroom homes. All duplexes feature a large garage, washer and dryer hookups and dishwasher and most units have fenced in backyards and fireplaces.



Please feel free to contact the manager for the most recent information or a guided tour.