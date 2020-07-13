All apartments in Springfield
Springfield, OR
Granada Park Duplexes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:03 PM

Granada Park Duplexes

715 Oakdale Avenue · (541) 368-2203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Springfield
Gateway
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

715 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR 97477
Gateway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2816 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,225

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 944 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Granada Park Duplexes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
Convenience with a Smile.

Welcome to Granada Park. These affordable and spacious duplexes are in the heart of the Gateway area of Springfield. Granada Park offers the ultimate in convenience with Gateway mall, Target, restaurants, banking and schools all within walking distance. Granada park is also located seconds away from the EMX bus line and is a great neighborhood to raise your family.

With various floor plans to choose from, Granada Park Duplexes offer single story and townhouse style units. Square footage ranges from 912 to 1200 for two or three bedroom homes. All duplexes feature a large garage, washer and dryer hookups and dishwasher and most units have fenced in backyards and fireplaces.

Please feel free to contact the manager for the most recent information or a guided tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: There are some weight restrictions. Ask the complex manager or the Umbrella Properties office about specific pet policies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Granada Park Duplexes have any available units?
Granada Park Duplexes has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Granada Park Duplexes have?
Some of Granada Park Duplexes's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Granada Park Duplexes currently offering any rent specials?
Granada Park Duplexes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Granada Park Duplexes pet-friendly?
Yes, Granada Park Duplexes is pet friendly.
Does Granada Park Duplexes offer parking?
Yes, Granada Park Duplexes offers parking.
Does Granada Park Duplexes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Granada Park Duplexes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Granada Park Duplexes have a pool?
No, Granada Park Duplexes does not have a pool.
Does Granada Park Duplexes have accessible units?
No, Granada Park Duplexes does not have accessible units.
Does Granada Park Duplexes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Granada Park Duplexes has units with dishwashers.
