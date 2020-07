Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes. Brentwood Estates are an innovative two and three-bedroom townhome community located in Springfield, Oregon featuring fireplaces, granite counters, ample storage and washer and dryer hook ups.



Surrounded by stunning mountain views, we are located near, schools, shopping, restaurants, public transportation and Interstate 5. It’s the ideal location!