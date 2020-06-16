650 Harlow Road Unit 222

Amenities
AVAILABLE: NOW!!!
650 Harlow RD unit #222
$1250.00/month
Month- Month lease dates!
This is a newly renovated 2nd floor condo with amazing features. There is an on-suite master bath as well as a master closet. This could be a 2-bedroom as there is a lockable rollout door option for the living room that allows it to become a closed-door bedroom. 2 full baths in this unit, 1 with a tub. A washer and dryer in the unit as well as A/C units. There is great private deck that overlooks the grounds. A large 1-car garage /storage unit comes with the condo.
The grounds are professionally kept and there is a community room/ pool/ hot tub and workout area.
Central location: close to Gateway Mall, RiverBend Hospital, Oakway Mall and UO.
Tenant is responsible for Heat & Cable, Owner pays sewer, garbage and water.
Amenities:
1 car garage
Private balcony
Washer and dryer
Dishwasher
Hardwood floors
All electric
Newley remodeled
A/C units
Working fireplace
No Pets Allowed
