650 Harlow Road Unit 222

Remodeled Spacious Condo w/ Garage!! - Contact info:

Granite Properties | cturk@granitepm.com



AVAILABLE: NOW!!!

650 Harlow RD unit #222

$1250.00/month



Month- Month lease dates!



This is a newly renovated 2nd floor condo with amazing features. There is an on-suite master bath as well as a master closet. This could be a 2-bedroom as there is a lockable rollout door option for the living room that allows it to become a closed-door bedroom. 2 full baths in this unit, 1 with a tub. A washer and dryer in the unit as well as A/C units. There is great private deck that overlooks the grounds. A large 1-car garage /storage unit comes with the condo.



The grounds are professionally kept and there is a community room/ pool/ hot tub and workout area.



Central location: close to Gateway Mall, RiverBend Hospital, Oakway Mall and UO.



Tenant is responsible for Heat & Cable, Owner pays sewer, garbage and water.



Offered by:

Granite Properties

Granitepm.com

541.606.6725



No Pets Allowed



