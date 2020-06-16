All apartments in Springfield
650 Harlow Road Unit 222

650 Harlow Road
Location

650 Harlow Road, Springfield, OR 97477
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Remodeled Spacious Condo w/ Garage!! - Contact info:
Granite Properties | cturk@granitepm.com

AVAILABLE: NOW!!!
650 Harlow RD unit #222
$1250.00/month

Month- Month lease dates!

This is a newly renovated 2nd floor condo with amazing features. There is an on-suite master bath as well as a master closet. This could be a 2-bedroom as there is a lockable rollout door option for the living room that allows it to become a closed-door bedroom. 2 full baths in this unit, 1 with a tub. A washer and dryer in the unit as well as A/C units. There is great private deck that overlooks the grounds. A large 1-car garage /storage unit comes with the condo.

The grounds are professionally kept and there is a community room/ pool/ hot tub and workout area.

Central location: close to Gateway Mall, RiverBend Hospital, Oakway Mall and UO.

Tenant is responsible for Heat & Cable, Owner pays sewer, garbage and water.

Amenities:
1 car garage
Private balcony
Washer and dryer
Dishwasher
Hardwood floors
All electric
Newley remodeled
A/C units
Working fireplace

Offered by:
Granite Properties
Granitepm.com
541.606.6725

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5559031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Harlow Road Unit 222 have any available units?
650 Harlow Road Unit 222 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, OR.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 Harlow Road Unit 222 have?
Some of 650 Harlow Road Unit 222's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Harlow Road Unit 222 currently offering any rent specials?
650 Harlow Road Unit 222 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Harlow Road Unit 222 pet-friendly?
No, 650 Harlow Road Unit 222 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 650 Harlow Road Unit 222 offer parking?
Yes, 650 Harlow Road Unit 222 does offer parking.
Does 650 Harlow Road Unit 222 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 Harlow Road Unit 222 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Harlow Road Unit 222 have a pool?
Yes, 650 Harlow Road Unit 222 has a pool.
Does 650 Harlow Road Unit 222 have accessible units?
No, 650 Harlow Road Unit 222 does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Harlow Road Unit 222 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 Harlow Road Unit 222 has units with dishwashers.
