Springfield, OR
507 South 49th Pl
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

507 South 49th Pl

507 South 49th Place · No Longer Available
Location

507 South 49th Place, Springfield, OR 97478
East Main

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Duplex in Thurston Area Available soon. - Coming Soon. Available June 12th.

***Call Trusted Property Service at 541-900-5656 and visit us at TrustedPropertyService.com to apply***

This half of a duplex has a wonderful back yard, large rooms, and a great living space. The home is well maintained and will welcome tenants who have pride in their home.

Newer appliances, roof, floor, kitchen, and fresh paint.

Large fenced backyard.

This one won't last long.

Pets welcome with approval & additional deposit

Complete Application includes:
1. Separate application for each adult (18 years of age or older)
2. Paid Application fee of $50.00 for each adult (18 years of age or older)
3. Proof of income (Gross monthly household income no less than 2.5x amount of monthly rent)
4. Rental references required

The first qualified applicant willing to move-in at the earliest date will be processed first. We do not hold properties for more than 5 days unless the property is not move-in ready.

Trusted Property Service requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to submit the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.

Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact dat

(RLNE5814581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 South 49th Pl have any available units?
507 South 49th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, OR.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
Is 507 South 49th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
507 South 49th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 South 49th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 South 49th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 507 South 49th Pl offer parking?
No, 507 South 49th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 507 South 49th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 South 49th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 South 49th Pl have a pool?
No, 507 South 49th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 507 South 49th Pl have accessible units?
No, 507 South 49th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 507 South 49th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 South 49th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 South 49th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 South 49th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
