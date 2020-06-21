507 South 49th Pl

Amenities

pet friendly

Great Duplex in Thurston Area Available soon. - Coming Soon. Available June 12th.



***Call Trusted Property Service at 541-900-5656 and visit us at TrustedPropertyService.com to apply***



This half of a duplex has a wonderful back yard, large rooms, and a great living space. The home is well maintained and will welcome tenants who have pride in their home.



Newer appliances, roof, floor, kitchen, and fresh paint.



Large fenced backyard.



This one won't last long.



Pets welcome with approval & additional deposit



Complete Application includes:

1. Separate application for each adult (18 years of age or older)

2. Paid Application fee of $50.00 for each adult (18 years of age or older)

3. Proof of income (Gross monthly household income no less than 2.5x amount of monthly rent)

4. Rental references required



The first qualified applicant willing to move-in at the earliest date will be processed first. We do not hold properties for more than 5 days unless the property is not move-in ready.



Trusted Property Service requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to submit the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.



Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact dat



