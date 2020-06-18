All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 1132 'C' St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, OR
/
1132 'C' St.
Last updated March 28 2020 at 12:20 PM

1132 'C' St.

1132 C Street · (541) 285-7384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1132 C Street, Springfield, OR 97477
West Main

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1132 'C' St. · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Springfield! - This is a cute 3bed 1bath house with a single car garage!

Fresh interior paint throughout, new windows, new front door and laminate floors!

Brand new bathroom and plumbing! New dishwasher!

Light and bright with lots of windows. Open concept between the kitchen and the living room.

2 bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom downstairs and laundry hook ups in the garage.

Well trained dogs over 1.5yrs may be accepted with owner approval, additional pet rent and additional security deposit of $350/per animal, two pet limit.

Application required for each person 18 and over. Non-refundable $40.00 application fee.

Visit our website for more information and to apply!
Nextgenpm.net

(RLNE5670713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 'C' St. have any available units?
1132 'C' St. has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1132 'C' St. have?
Some of 1132 'C' St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 'C' St. currently offering any rent specials?
1132 'C' St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 'C' St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 'C' St. is pet friendly.
Does 1132 'C' St. offer parking?
Yes, 1132 'C' St. does offer parking.
Does 1132 'C' St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 'C' St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 'C' St. have a pool?
No, 1132 'C' St. does not have a pool.
Does 1132 'C' St. have accessible units?
No, 1132 'C' St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 'C' St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1132 'C' St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1132 'C' St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jenna Village
4885 Aster St
Springfield, OR 97478
Hallmark Apartments
1719 17th Street
Springfield, OR 97477
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue
Springfield, OR 97477
Northgate Apartments
1480 16th Street
Springfield, OR 97477
Centennial
506 West Centennial Boulevard
Springfield, OR 97477
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St
Springfield, OR 97478
Kings Court
1890 M Street
Springfield, OR 97477
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive
Springfield, OR 97477

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Apartments with Pool
Springfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORCorvallis, ORJunction City, OR
Sutherlin, ORLebanon, ORSweet Home, OR
Creswell, ORAlbany, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

GatewayMid Springfield
Mohawk BoulevardEast Main
West Springfield

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University
University of Oregon
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity