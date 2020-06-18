1132 'C' St.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Springfield! - This is a cute 3bed 1bath house with a single car garage!



Fresh interior paint throughout, new windows, new front door and laminate floors!



Brand new bathroom and plumbing! New dishwasher!



Light and bright with lots of windows. Open concept between the kitchen and the living room.



2 bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom downstairs and laundry hook ups in the garage.



Well trained dogs over 1.5yrs may be accepted with owner approval, additional pet rent and additional security deposit of $350/per animal, two pet limit.



Application required for each person 18 and over. Non-refundable $40.00 application fee.



Visit our website for more information and to apply!

Nextgenpm.net



