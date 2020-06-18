33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking

2 Bedroom in newly completed Lufkin Apartments offer modern upscale finishes. New stainless appliances, hard surface floors, and washer/dryer combos in each unit. Located in Scappoose, just a 20 Minute drive to Portland. the building is within walking distance of a the the local library, community park, farmers market, coffee shops, bakery, market and pubs. This convenient location is close to Scappoose downtown and schools. Call or contact us for details! Just completed!



Security Deposit $1,000

Utility Fee $50

Pet Deposit $300

Pet Rent $35

Rental insurance required



Lufkin Apartments newly finished units offer modern upscale finishes with stainless appliances, hard surface floors and washer and dryers. Located in Scappoose a bedroom community of Portland, just a couple of blocks to coffee, pubs and bake shops. Close to Scappoose downtown and schools makes this new complex very livable. Lufkins Apartments offers spacious 1 and 2 bedrooms units.