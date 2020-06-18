All apartments in Scappoose
Find more places like 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scappoose, OR
/
33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:32 AM

33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126

33730 East Columbia Avenue · (503) 303-2027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scappoose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

33730 East Columbia Avenue, Scappoose, OR 97056

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
2 Bedroom in newly completed Lufkin Apartments offer modern upscale finishes. New stainless appliances, hard surface floors, and washer/dryer combos in each unit. Located in Scappoose, just a 20 Minute drive to Portland. the building is within walking distance of a the the local library, community park, farmers market, coffee shops, bakery, market and pubs. This convenient location is close to Scappoose downtown and schools. Call or contact us for details! Just completed!

Security Deposit $1,000
Utility Fee $50
Pet Deposit $300
Pet Rent $35
Rental insurance required

Unit features
Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Rental insurance required
Lufkin Apartments newly finished units offer modern upscale finishes with stainless appliances, hard surface floors and washer and dryers. Located in Scappoose a bedroom community of Portland, just a couple of blocks to coffee, pubs and bake shops. Close to Scappoose downtown and schools makes this new complex very livable. Lufkins Apartments offers spacious 1 and 2 bedrooms units. Call or contact us for details! Just completed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 have any available units?
33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 have?
Some of 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 currently offering any rent specials?
33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 pet-friendly?
Yes, 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 is pet friendly.
Does 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 offer parking?
Yes, 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 does offer parking.
Does 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 have a pool?
No, 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 does not have a pool.
Does 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 have accessible units?
No, 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 does not have accessible units.
Does 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 has units with dishwashers.
Does 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 have units with air conditioning?
No, 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sawyer Pointe
52588 Northeast Sawyer Street
Scappoose, OR 97056

Similar Pages

Scappoose Apartments with Balcony
Scappoose Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WA
Brush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WACedar Mill, ORNewberg, ORLongview, WABull Mountain, ORWalnut Grove, WAKeizer, ORSandy, ORBattle Ground, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity