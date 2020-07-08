All apartments in Sandy
39308 Newton Street

39308 Newton Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1915403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39308 Newton Street, Sandy, OR 97055

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***************APPLICATION PENDING*******************

Clean and SPACIOUS! This adorable one level ranch home leaves little to be desired. Just steps away from Cascadia Park, and a short walk to the Tickle Creek Trail. Vaulted entry leads to open concept kitchen/living room. Eat in Kitchen Island, and tons of storage throughout! Large Master Suite! Garage is attached, access off of laundry room. Great fenced yard with patio.... and just in time for Summer! Hurry, this property wont last long!!

SHOWINGS: Will be available for tours beginning 6/17/2020 through our Self-Registered Viewing Platform, Rently. For questions about the property, please email info@avantpropertymgmt.com, or call 503.660.8535 ext. 1.

PETS: Accepting one dog, under 50lbs with additional deposit of $500. Pet must be over one year of age, with proof of spay/neuter. NO cats.

LEASE DETAILS:
12 month minimum lease
Renters insurance required
NO smoking
Heat Source: Forced Air Gas
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups Only (W/D not provided)
All utilities are tenant responsibility.
Yard care is tenant responsibility.
Application fee: $45.00 per applicant.

For Application, Screening Criteria, and Breed Restriction List, please see our website at www.avantpropertymgmt.com

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39308 Newton Street have any available units?
39308 Newton Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39308 Newton Street have?
Some of 39308 Newton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39308 Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
39308 Newton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39308 Newton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 39308 Newton Street is pet friendly.
Does 39308 Newton Street offer parking?
Yes, 39308 Newton Street offers parking.
Does 39308 Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39308 Newton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39308 Newton Street have a pool?
No, 39308 Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 39308 Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 39308 Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39308 Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 39308 Newton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39308 Newton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 39308 Newton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
