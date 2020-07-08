39308 Newton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

***************APPLICATION PENDING*******************



Clean and SPACIOUS! This adorable one level ranch home leaves little to be desired. Just steps away from Cascadia Park, and a short walk to the Tickle Creek Trail. Vaulted entry leads to open concept kitchen/living room. Eat in Kitchen Island, and tons of storage throughout! Large Master Suite! Garage is attached, access off of laundry room. Great fenced yard with patio.... and just in time for Summer! Hurry, this property wont last long!!



SHOWINGS: Will be available for tours beginning 6/17/2020 through our Self-Registered Viewing Platform, Rently. For questions about the property, please email info@avantpropertymgmt.com, or call 503.660.8535 ext. 1.



PETS: Accepting one dog, under 50lbs with additional deposit of $500. Pet must be over one year of age, with proof of spay/neuter. NO cats.



LEASE DETAILS:

12 month minimum lease

Renters insurance required

NO smoking

Heat Source: Forced Air Gas

Washer/Dryer Hook Ups Only (W/D not provided)

All utilities are tenant responsibility.

Yard care is tenant responsibility.

Application fee: $45.00 per applicant.



For Application, Screening Criteria, and Breed Restriction List, please see our website at www.avantpropertymgmt.com



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now



Contact us to schedule a showing.