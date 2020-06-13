16822 Chula Vista Ave

Amenities

1ST MONTHS FREE RENT...NEW FOR YOU!!! END UNIT 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath NEW Townhome Features Extra Windows - **************APPLICATION PENDING**************



Champion Village is one of the newest developments in Sandy Oregon! Perfectly situated near all the comforts of town, this location cannot be beat. Walking distance to restaurants, groceries, and entertainment! From HWY 26, take Champion Way, head straight passed the movie theater.



You will fall in love with this home! The layout is well planned and highly functional! Very spacious, open concept main floor living. Enter in either the lower level or the main entrance. Lower level features oversized 1 car garage , storage nook and a covered entryway. This home truly has it all! Tons of storage, beautiful landscape, gorgeous finishes! Come take a tour today!



FEATURES:

Laminate Floors through Kitchen, Dining and Living Room.

Granite surfaces, Stainless Steel Appliances and Gas Stove

Covered Patio & Oversized 1 Car Garage



Call/text today to schedule your tour! FaceTime/Skype tours available upon request. 503.660.8535 option 1 or info@avantpropertymgmt.com



12 month lease

Renters insurance required

Heat Source: Heat Pump Electric

Cooling: Heat Pump

Tenant Responsible for all Utilities

Up to one dog approved with additional $500 deposit (under 25lbs, must be over 1 year with proof of spay/neuter).



For Applications, Screening Criteria, and Breed Restriction List please see our website: www.avantpropertymgmt.com



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



No Cats Allowed



