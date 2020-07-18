16814 Chula Vista Avenue

Amenities
***APPLICATION PENDING***
Champion Village is one of the newest developments in Sandy Oregon! Perfectly situated near all the comforts of town, this location cannot be beat. Walking distance to restaurants, groceries, and entertainment! From HWY 26, take Champion Way, head straight passed the movie theater.
You will fall in love with this home! The layout is well planned and highly functional! Very spacious, open concept main floor living. Enter in either the lower level or the main entrance. Lower level features oversized garage with extra storage nook and a covered entryway. This home truly has it all! Tons of storage, beautiful landscape, gorgeous finishes! Come take a tour today!
FEATURES:
Laminate Floors through Kitchen, Dining and Living Room.
Granite surfaces, Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge to be installed prior to move in) and Gas Stove
Covered Patio & Oversized 1 Car Garage
Call/text today to schedule your tour! FaceTime/Skype tours available upon request. 503.660.8535 option 1/Leasing@avantpropertymgmt.com
12 month lease
Renters insurance required
Heat Source: Heat Pump Electric
Cooling: Heat Pump
Tenant Responsible for all Utilities
Up to one dog approved with additional $500 deposit (under 25lbs, must be over 1 year with proof of spay/neuter).
For Applications, Screening Criteria, and Breed Restriction List please see our website: www.avantpropertymgmt.com
All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.