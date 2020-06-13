All apartments in Sandy
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

16735 Chula Vista Ave

16735 Chula Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16735 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR 97055

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
$300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS...BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOME IN SANDY! 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath...Available Now - $300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS...BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOME IN SANDY! 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath...Available Now

************THIS UNIT IS AT THE FAR END, AND HAS LOTS OF EXTRA WINDOWS VIEWING THE TREES****************

Champion Village is one of the newer developments in Sandy Oregon! Perfectly situated near all the comforts of town, this location cannot be beat. Walking distance to restaurants, groceries, and entertainment! From HWY 26, take Champion Way, head straight passed the movie theater.

You will fall in love with this home! The layout is well planned and highly functional! Very spacious, open concept main floor living. Enter in either the lower level or the main entrance. Lower level features oversized garage with extra storage nook and a covered entryway. This home truly has it all! Tons of storage, beautiful landscape, gorgeous finishes! Come take a tour today!

FEATURES:
Laminate Floors through Kitchen, Dining and Living Room.
Granite surfaces, Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge to be installed prior to move in) and Gas Stove
Covered Patio &1 Car Garage

Call/text today to schedule your tour! FaceTime/Skype tours available upon request. 503.660.8535 Opt 1 Avant Leasing Team

12 month lease
Renters insurance required
Heat Source: Gas Furnace
Cooling: AC
Tenant Responsible for all Utilities
Up to one dog approved with additional $500 deposit (under 25lbs, must be over 1 year with proof of spay/neuter).

For Applications, Screening Criteria, and Breed Restriction List please see our website: www.avantpropertymgmt.com

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5604492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16735 Chula Vista Ave have any available units?
16735 Chula Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy, OR.
What amenities does 16735 Chula Vista Ave have?
Some of 16735 Chula Vista Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16735 Chula Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16735 Chula Vista Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16735 Chula Vista Ave pet-friendly?
No, 16735 Chula Vista Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 16735 Chula Vista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16735 Chula Vista Ave does offer parking.
Does 16735 Chula Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16735 Chula Vista Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16735 Chula Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 16735 Chula Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16735 Chula Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 16735 Chula Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16735 Chula Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16735 Chula Vista Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16735 Chula Vista Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16735 Chula Vista Ave has units with air conditioning.
