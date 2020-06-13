16735 Chula Vista Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

$300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS...BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOME IN SANDY! 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath...Available Now - $300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS...BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOME IN SANDY! 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath...Available Now



************THIS UNIT IS AT THE FAR END, AND HAS LOTS OF EXTRA WINDOWS VIEWING THE TREES****************



Champion Village is one of the newer developments in Sandy Oregon! Perfectly situated near all the comforts of town, this location cannot be beat. Walking distance to restaurants, groceries, and entertainment! From HWY 26, take Champion Way, head straight passed the movie theater.



You will fall in love with this home! The layout is well planned and highly functional! Very spacious, open concept main floor living. Enter in either the lower level or the main entrance. Lower level features oversized garage with extra storage nook and a covered entryway. This home truly has it all! Tons of storage, beautiful landscape, gorgeous finishes! Come take a tour today!



FEATURES:

Laminate Floors through Kitchen, Dining and Living Room.

Granite surfaces, Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge to be installed prior to move in) and Gas Stove

Covered Patio &1 Car Garage



Call/text today to schedule your tour! FaceTime/Skype tours available upon request. 503.660.8535 Opt 1 Avant Leasing Team



12 month lease

Renters insurance required

Heat Source: Gas Furnace

Cooling: AC

Tenant Responsible for all Utilities

Up to one dog approved with additional $500 deposit (under 25lbs, must be over 1 year with proof of spay/neuter).



For Applications, Screening Criteria, and Breed Restriction List please see our website: www.avantpropertymgmt.com



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



No Pets Allowed



