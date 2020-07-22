Amenities
Nola Place Apartments in Northeast Salem offers newly renovated one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom homes in a central location close to the best shopping and dining options Salem has to offer, as well as public transportation. These newly renovated homes include wood-style flooring, smooth surface counter tops, high-arc faucets, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
This pet-friendly community allows residents to enjoy beautifully kept courtyards in a park-like setting outside as well as state-of-the-art amenities inside.