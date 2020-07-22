All apartments in Salem
Find more places like Nola Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salem, OR
/
Nola Place
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:32 PM

Nola Place

2500 Lancaster Drive Northeast · (570) 298-7441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salem
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2500 Lancaster Drive Northeast, Salem, OR 97305
Hayesville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2500-2550 Lancaster Drive NE - Apt. 24 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 2500-2550 Lancaster Drive NE - Apt. 04 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nola Place.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
accessible
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Nola Place Apartments in Northeast Salem offers newly renovated one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom homes in a central location close to the best shopping and dining options Salem has to offer, as well as public transportation. These newly renovated homes include wood-style flooring, smooth surface counter tops, high-arc faucets, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.

This pet-friendly community allows residents to enjoy beautifully kept courtyards in a park-like setting outside as well as state-of-the-art amenities inside.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $42
Deposit: $500 up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Refer to application criteria online.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nola Place have any available units?
Nola Place has 2 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Nola Place have?
Some of Nola Place's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nola Place currently offering any rent specials?
Nola Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nola Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Nola Place is pet friendly.
Does Nola Place offer parking?
Yes, Nola Place offers parking.
Does Nola Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Nola Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Nola Place have a pool?
No, Nola Place does not have a pool.
Does Nola Place have accessible units?
Yes, Nola Place has accessible units.
Does Nola Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nola Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Nola Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Nola Place has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Nola Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Acero West Salem
1948 Linwood ST NW
Salem, OR 97304
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW
Salem, OR 97304

Similar Pages

Salem 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSalem Apartments with Balconies
Salem Apartments with ParkingSalem Dog Friendly Apartments
Salem Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAEugene, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, OR
Tigard, ORCorvallis, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, OR
Forest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORBethany, ORHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Salem

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Oregon State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity