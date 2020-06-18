All apartments in Salem
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

935 Creek Ct. NW

935 Creek Court Northwest · (503) 364-6797
Location

935 Creek Court Northwest, Salem, OR 97304
West Salem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 935 Creek Ct. NW · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3Bd/2Ba Single Story Home - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 2008 with approx 1152 sq ft. This home features forced air gas heat, AC, fully fenced back yard with raised garden beds, and W/D hookups in the double attached garage with opener. All stainless steel kitchen appliances provided. Lawn maintenance provided. Tenant responsible for all utilities, garbage service is required. 1 pet less than 30 lbs considered with additional deposit of $250. No smoking on the property. 1 year lease and Renter's Liability Insurance required. This property is a find tenant only.

IF YOU WISH TO VIEW THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE; Please call 503-364-6797 for information.

Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.)

Not all properties allow pets, however, if it is noted in the property description that pets are allowed then there is an additional deposit of $250 per animal unless otherwise stated- breed restrictions apply. (see above for specific property pet policy)

(RLNE5670650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Creek Ct. NW have any available units?
935 Creek Ct. NW has a unit available for $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 935 Creek Ct. NW have?
Some of 935 Creek Ct. NW's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Creek Ct. NW currently offering any rent specials?
935 Creek Ct. NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Creek Ct. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 Creek Ct. NW is pet friendly.
Does 935 Creek Ct. NW offer parking?
Yes, 935 Creek Ct. NW does offer parking.
Does 935 Creek Ct. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 Creek Ct. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Creek Ct. NW have a pool?
No, 935 Creek Ct. NW does not have a pool.
Does 935 Creek Ct. NW have accessible units?
No, 935 Creek Ct. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Creek Ct. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 Creek Ct. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 935 Creek Ct. NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 935 Creek Ct. NW has units with air conditioning.
