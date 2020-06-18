935 Creek Ct. NW

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3Bd/2Ba Single Story Home - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 2008 with approx 1152 sq ft. This home features forced air gas heat, AC, fully fenced back yard with raised garden beds, and W/D hookups in the double attached garage with opener. All stainless steel kitchen appliances provided. Lawn maintenance provided. Tenant responsible for all utilities, garbage service is required. 1 pet less than 30 lbs considered with additional deposit of $250. No smoking on the property. 1 year lease and Renter's Liability Insurance required. This property is a find tenant only.



IF YOU WISH TO VIEW THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE; Please call 503-364-6797 for information.



Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.)



Not all properties allow pets, however, if it is noted in the property description that pets are allowed then there is an additional deposit of $250 per animal unless otherwise stated- breed restrictions apply. (see above for specific property pet policy)



(RLNE5670650)