Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:47 PM

910 Alina

910 Alina Avenue Southeast · (503) 304-9576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

910 Alina Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR 97306
South Gateway

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 910 Alina · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
910 Alina Available 04/03/20 Bonus room - Desirable condo in Southeast Salem.
3 bedroom (large master suite)
2 bath, dual sinks in master bath.
Gas heat
Bonus room with closet and skylights, upstairs (footage not included in the 1160 sq. ft.)
Built in 2007.
Open kitchen/living room space with gas fireplace.
Appliances: stove, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave,
Lots of storage.
Flooring: carpet and hardwood/laminate
Single garage with garage door opener.
Included: water, sewer, landscaping
Schools: Sumpter, Judson, Sprague
Sorry, no pets.

(RLNE5669227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Alina have any available units?
910 Alina has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 910 Alina have?
Some of 910 Alina's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Alina currently offering any rent specials?
910 Alina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Alina pet-friendly?
No, 910 Alina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 910 Alina offer parking?
Yes, 910 Alina does offer parking.
Does 910 Alina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Alina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Alina have a pool?
No, 910 Alina does not have a pool.
Does 910 Alina have accessible units?
No, 910 Alina does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Alina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Alina has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Alina have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Alina does not have units with air conditioning.
