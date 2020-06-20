All apartments in Salem
401 Madrona Ave SE #4

401 Madrona Ave SE · (503) 362-0030
Location

401 Madrona Ave SE, Salem, OR 97302
Faye Wright

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 Madrona Ave SE #4 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
HALF OFF FIRST MONTH!!! LAS MADERAS CONDOMINIUMS-MADRONA AVE NEAR COMMERCIAL - • MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH W/12 MONTH LEASE!!!
• 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH
• 1000 SF APPROX
• GROUND LEVEL UNIT
• NEWLY RENOVATED
• NEW FLOORS THROUGHOUT!
• WATER/SEWER & GARBAGE INCLUDED!

All of our properties are clean & sharp, beautifully landscaped and maintained. Each property has been thoroughly prepared and inspected prior to each new tenant.

Please feel free to contact our office for your personal viewing of the property!

Multifamily properties with multiple units may have photos in our advertising that depict the same layout of a similar property. Please schedule an appointment to view the actual unit you are interested in.

Northwest Pacific Property Management LLC offers superior quality rental properties in the greater Salem, Oregon area including Keizer, Albany and Lebanon.

Every effort is made to keep our listings accurate, however we cannot guarantee availability or accuracy, subject to human error, prior rental or other unfortunate circumstances.

Professionally Managed by:
Northwest Pacific Property Management LLC
4280 Chaney Way SE
Salem, OR 97302

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Madrona Ave SE #4 have any available units?
401 Madrona Ave SE #4 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 401 Madrona Ave SE #4 currently offering any rent specials?
401 Madrona Ave SE #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Madrona Ave SE #4 pet-friendly?
No, 401 Madrona Ave SE #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 401 Madrona Ave SE #4 offer parking?
No, 401 Madrona Ave SE #4 does not offer parking.
Does 401 Madrona Ave SE #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Madrona Ave SE #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Madrona Ave SE #4 have a pool?
No, 401 Madrona Ave SE #4 does not have a pool.
Does 401 Madrona Ave SE #4 have accessible units?
No, 401 Madrona Ave SE #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Madrona Ave SE #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Madrona Ave SE #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Madrona Ave SE #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Madrona Ave SE #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
