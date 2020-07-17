337 18th Street SE

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Making Homes Happen Inc

Kathleen Ashley 971-599-9292

3 Bedroom and Bonus room 2 bath.

Gorgeous vintage Victorian home remodeled. Classic character and old world charm with modern amenities that include a kitchen with slab granite counters, old style farm house sink, eating bar, & cherry cabinets. Solid Brazilian cherry wood doors. Updated plumbing & electrical. Furnace, windows, & hot water heater new in 2011. The main level bath has granite, marble, & ceramic tile. Fenced back yard includes an over sized single car garage with a workshop with 220 power.

Tenants responsible for all utilities. Furnishings not included

Please no pets. Do not disturb tenants.

Gorgeous vintage Victorian home remodeled. Classic character and old world charm with modern amenities that include a kitchen with slab granite counters, old style farm house sink, eating bar, & cherry cabinets. Solid Brazilian cherry wood doors. Updated plumbing & electrical. Furnace, windows, & hot water heater new in 2011. The main level bath has granite, marble, & ceramic tile. Fenced back yard includes an over sized single car garage with a workshop with 220 power.