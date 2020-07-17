All apartments in Salem
337 18th Street SE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM

337 18th Street SE

337 18th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

337 18th Street Southeast, Salem, OR 97301
Southeast Salem

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Making Homes Happen Inc
Kathleen Ashley 971-599-9292
3 Bedroom and Bonus room 2 bath.
Gorgeous vintage Victorian home remodeled. Classic character and old world charm with modern amenities that include a kitchen with slab granite counters, old style farm house sink, eating bar, & cherry cabinets. Solid Brazilian cherry wood doors. Updated plumbing & electrical. Furnace, windows, & hot water heater new in 2011. The main level bath has granite, marble, & ceramic tile. Fenced back yard includes an over sized single car garage with a workshop with 220 power.
Tenants responsible for all utilities. Furnishings not included
Please no pets. Do not disturb tenants.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 18th Street SE have any available units?
337 18th Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salem, OR.
Is 337 18th Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
337 18th Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 18th Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 337 18th Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 337 18th Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 337 18th Street SE offers parking.
Does 337 18th Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 18th Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 18th Street SE have a pool?
No, 337 18th Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 337 18th Street SE have accessible units?
No, 337 18th Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 337 18th Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 18th Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 337 18th Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 18th Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
