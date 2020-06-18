All apartments in Salem
Last updated April 5 2020 at 7:58 PM

2205 Crestview Dr S

2205 Crestview Drive South · (503) 485-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2205 Crestview Drive South, Salem, OR 97302
Southwest

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2205 Crestview Dr S · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
garage
2205 Crestview Dr S Available 04/30/20 2 Story Townhome Near Minto Brown Park ~ 2205 Crestview - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc.
Learn more or apply at CrownPM.net

2 Story Townhome ~ 2205 Crestview Dr S

The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, eating bar and stove/oven. The unit also features a cozy gas fireplace in the living room, private bathroom for both bedroom suites, double vanity in master, walk-in closet, central heat, air-conditioning, washer/dryer hookups, deck with great views, and a single car garage.

RENTAL TERMS:
Resident Responsible for All Utilities
HOA Maintains Landscaping
Renters Insurance Required
One Year Lease Required
Non Smoking Unit/Dwelling
Sorry, No Pets Allowed

The available date advertised is subject to change. Please call our office at 503-485-2600 to confirm the estimated move in date. For viewing or more information, please give us a call or visit CrownPM.net. The dwelling may be occupied; please do not disturb the resident!

All dimensions and square footage are estimates. Pictures shown may not be of the actual dwelling and information is not guaranteed. Additional security deposit(s) may be required. Above ground pools and trampolines are not allowed! Fireplaces/wood stoves may not be usable.

We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of equal housing opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

Ad Posted: 3/25/2020

(RLNE5667968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

