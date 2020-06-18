Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking pool garage

2205 Crestview Dr S Available 04/30/20 2 Story Townhome Near Minto Brown Park ~ 2205 Crestview - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc.

Learn more or apply at CrownPM.net



The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, eating bar and stove/oven. The unit also features a cozy gas fireplace in the living room, private bathroom for both bedroom suites, double vanity in master, walk-in closet, central heat, air-conditioning, washer/dryer hookups, deck with great views, and a single car garage.



RENTAL TERMS:

Resident Responsible for All Utilities

HOA Maintains Landscaping

Renters Insurance Required

One Year Lease Required

Non Smoking Unit/Dwelling

Sorry, No Pets Allowed



