2010 Byram St NE

Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2Bd/1Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 2Bd/1Ba Single story house built in 1972 with approx 1,008 sq ft. This home features F/A electric heat, laminate flooring in living room, W/D hookups in garage, a single attached garage, and a fully fenced back yard. All kitchen appliances provided. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No pets and no smoking on the property. Renter's Liability Insurance and 1 year lease required.



IF YOU WISH TO VIEW THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE; Please call 503-364-6797 for information.



Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4759161)