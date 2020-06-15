All apartments in Salem
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:32 AM

2010 Byram St NE

2010 Byram Street Northeast · (503) 364-6797
Location

2010 Byram Street Northeast, Salem, OR 97301
Lansing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2010 Byram St NE · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2Bd/1Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 2Bd/1Ba Single story house built in 1972 with approx 1,008 sq ft. This home features F/A electric heat, laminate flooring in living room, W/D hookups in garage, a single attached garage, and a fully fenced back yard. All kitchen appliances provided. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No pets and no smoking on the property. Renter's Liability Insurance and 1 year lease required.

IF YOU WISH TO VIEW THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE; Please call 503-364-6797 for information.

Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4759161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Byram St NE have any available units?
2010 Byram St NE has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2010 Byram St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Byram St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Byram St NE pet-friendly?
No, 2010 Byram St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 2010 Byram St NE offer parking?
Yes, 2010 Byram St NE does offer parking.
Does 2010 Byram St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 Byram St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Byram St NE have a pool?
No, 2010 Byram St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Byram St NE have accessible units?
No, 2010 Byram St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Byram St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 Byram St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 Byram St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2010 Byram St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
